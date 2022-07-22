Rowhome Collapsed In Central PA (UPDATE)

No one was injured when several rowhomes partially collapsed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 22, authorities say in an updated release the following Monday.

Crews were called to the collapse in the 1400 block of Market Street in Lower Allen Township, Camp Hill around 3:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

Crews on the scene initially said a pedestrian was involved and hurt in the collapse, but Daily Voice was later able to confirm that claim was unfounded according to the Camp Hill police.

Market Street remained closed for several hours following the crash.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania assisted the displaced residents.