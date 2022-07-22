Abortion access rally to impact traffic in Clarksburg Saturday

WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg Friday warned that a political rally planned for Downtown Clarksburg Saturday morning will impact traffic.

The city said that a march will begin at Jackson Square at 7:45 a.m., and that rallygoers will move to 4th Street, then to Main Street, then to 3rd Street and back up to Traders Avenue, then repeat the loop again.

Drivers are advised to prepare for traffic delays in Downtown Clarksburg between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. The city said no roads will be completely closed, but there may be temporary blocks, delays or lane retractions, which should be indicated by the Clarksburg Police Department.

Abortions are legal in West Virginia currently, after an injunction was placed on an old law from the State Code outlawing them. The next day, the state’s only abortion clinic began offering abortions again.

While there had been talk amongst lawmakers about clarifying abortion laws in West Virginia during a special session, Gov. Jim Justice called one on Wednesday for his proposal to cut state income tax by 10%, but did not mention abortion. That session will convene on Monday.

12 News is planning on covering the rally, which is about abortion access. Look for coverage on Saturday night.