Preparations for the 2022 football season officially open next month with two-a-days Monday, Aug. 1. Football teams across the state will have their first official practices of the season. The 2022 season will kick off Friday, Aug. 26 when the Steers host Bowie for the season opener. When Week 4 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, the Steers will host former district rival Iowa Park.

IOWA PARK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO