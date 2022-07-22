Philllllthy x Adidas NMD S1 Expected to Release This Year
Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa, known for his vintage-inspired spins on shoes like the Air Jordan 1 and DIY-driven clothing designs, is getting his own sneaker collaboration with Adidas soon. A product line...
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It’s up for debate. The issue is, there are so many trendy, social media-focused brands coming out that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. […]
It has certainly been a celebratory year for Nike. Between the 50th anniversary of the Swoosh, 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 and 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand, the sportswear titan has commemorated these milestones with various thematic launches. Following up on 2017’s celebration of 20 years in China, Jordan Brand has announced a “25 Years in China” capsule for 2022. Earlier this month, an Air Jordan 12 Low surfaced and now Zion Williamson’s newest signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2, is joining the collection.
Standing as a statement piece of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, has released the “LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt,” designed by Virgil Abloh. The latest multi-disciplinary creative’s standout accessory reimagines the house’s signature belt style with an evocative buckle design. Coming “Grey” and “Brown” with gold and...
Thanks to Jordan Brand, adidas Yeezy, New Balance, and many others, the last week of July is poised to be an exciting one. Not only will we see more from longtime favorites — think: the 99X Series and the Yeezy Slide — but also the further arrival of next gen offerings such as the Air Jordan 37.
What’s next for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, the “creative exploration” fronted by Demna and the artist formerly known as Kanye West?. After this month’s in-store rollout (complete with a Times Square overhaul that saw Gap’s flagship redecorated to more strictly fall in line with the shared vision of the two creatives), fans have been in speculation mode about what may or may not be up next from the undeniably unique collaborative project.
As the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection became available at select GAP stores, YEEZY GAP announced a surprise drop over the weekend at specified locations in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The addresses led to parking lots in the city where prospective buyers were greeted by hooded and masked figures dressed in black YEEZY GAP hoodies and high-cut laceless boots.
Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit.
During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings.
When it came to...
Is dominating the headlines at the moment, with the Kanye West-helmed partnership opening its first physical store in Times Square and its collection made under the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA vision offering a virtual game experience, and now the second collection from the latter effort has dropped again. The...
Keke Palmer made a vibrant arrival at the premiere of “Nope” held at the Space Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy on Sunday. The actress stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the thriller, which follows two siblings that run a California horse ranch and later discover something sinister in the skies above.
By the time Kanye’s first Yeezy Gap pop-up in Times Square opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday, a line of approximately 100 shoppers had already snaked around the corner of 45th Street and Broadway. Naturally, Yeezy fans, like Peter Signley, a 37-year-old man from Uptown Manhattan, were aptly dressed. Singley, who has collected Kanye West-designed apparel since buying his first pair of Yeezy Adidas sneakers in 2016, was in line since 4 a.m. He posted up in a pair of long rubber boots, an oversized Yeezy Gap T-shirt Engineered by Balenciaga, black mesh basketball shorts, and a hat designed by Demna for the release of West’s Donda album last year.
Before growing into the world’s most valuable luxury brand, began as a small luggage and packing shop located near the Place Vendome in Paris. The label’s early flat-topped canvas steamer trunks allowed travelers to stack their luggage, defying the conventional dome-shaped design at the time, and the shop steadily grew its reputation as a producer of quality leather travel goods and wardrobes.
Released through Gucci and the CONFIRMED app following an unveil at the Italian fashion house’s Fall 2022 runway presentation, the adidas x Gucci Gazelle collection is releasing once again. The footwear accompanies a full apparel collection that combines the creative codes of Gucci and adidas, introducing recontextualizing sportswear with nostalgic collegiate style and a contemporary color palette.
