ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Longtime Crown Point High School teacher arrested, accused of relationship with minor

By Andy Koval
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWN POINT. Ind. — A longtime Northwest Indiana high school teacher was arrested following an investigation into child seduction. Kit Degenhart, 50, of Crown Point, is facing two felony counts of child seduction following an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
enewspf.com

Latin Count Gang Member Convicted of Gang Related Activity Resulting in the Murders of a 16-Year Old and 33 Year-Old

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Eduardo Luciano, 34, of Hammond, Indiana, a member of the Hammond faction of the Latin Counts, a criminal street gang which originated in Chicago, was found guilty following a 7-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
HAMMOND, IN
wjol.com

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
The Associated Press

Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — The person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Monday that Darin McNair, who was stabbed in the chest during the attack earlier that day, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. In earlier reports, authorities said the person who died was a man. According to Chicago police, video footage reviewed by investigators shows a person, later identified as McNair, was holding a gun when the group he was with tried to rob someone aboard a Red Line train on the city’s South Side. According to police, the person targeted by the group used a knife to fatally stab him. Police said McNair was one of seven people who took part in the attempted robbery. On Tuesday, police said none of the six others had been identified and that no arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Grand jury indicts truck driver in deadly U.S. 30 crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A grand jury indicted a truck driver for his role in the deaths of two men in a crash on U.S. 30 in 2021, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman announced. Inderjit Singh Sidhu, 29, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two traffic infractions.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crown Point, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Crown Point, IN
WGN News

Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Point High School#Crown#Northwest Indiana
CBS Chicago

Woman turns to Will County after Cook County won't take up prosecution of ex-boyfriend in killing of her dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sarah Manos' pets were brutally killed, and finally, she now has some closure. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, Manos' boyfriend killed her dogs while they were quarantining for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cook County State's Attorney's office said they didn't have the evidence to prosecute him criminally – so the woman took her case to another county.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Man gets probation for allegedly trying to push a woman into the path of a CTA train

An Indiana man who was accused of trying to push a stranger into the path of a CTA train at Roosevelt two years ago because he was angry has been sentenced to probation. Kevin Sukraw, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a transit passenger and multiple arson counts and received his sentence from Judge Peggy Chiampas this month. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge in their agreement with Sukraw.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Des Plaines man charged with DUI in crash that killed Mount Prospect man

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 24-year-old Des Plaines man was driving under the influence when he blew a red light and struck another driver with his vehicle in Arlington Heights, killing a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man, police said. Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Arlington Heights police responded to the intersection...
DES PLAINES, IL
enewspf.com

Police Track Stolen Credit Cards to Richton Park Walmart

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A man who allegedly stole credit cards from an unlocked car on McCarthy Road Saturday tried to make sizeable purchases at the Walmart in Richton Park, police said in a report. An officer was dispatched to McCarthy Road at around 8:00 AM on July 23 to investigate...
RICHTON PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Family, Friends Mourn Jefferson Park 14-Year-Old Killed In Crash: ‘She Had A Heart Of Gold’

JEFFERSON PARK — Arnelis “Nelly” Flores was always checking up on her friends and relished winning arguments with her loved ones. Flores, 14, died last week after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side, officials said. The Jefferson Park teen is being mourned by a group of close friends and her large family, said her mother, Jennifer Flores.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy