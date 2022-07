Learn more about Monterey’s Burks Elementary School with Principal Heather Tinch. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Heather Tinch, Principal of Burks Elementary School in Monterey. They discuss the various duties of an elementary school teacher including overseeing the school’s environment, and being an instructional leader, the faculty and staff at Burks Elementary School, as well as the phrase “it takes a village,” and how the business community in Monterey has supported the school.

MONTEREY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO