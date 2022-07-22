Catsimatidis gets $153M refi on Coney Island apartment towers
By Rich Bockmann
John Catsimatidis has refinanced his glassy new apartment buildings looming above Coney Island. The billionaire Red Apple Group CEO landed a $153 million loan from Bank of America and Santander Bank for his dual-towered development, known as Ocean Drive, at 3514 Surf...
At the weekly foreclosure auctions in Brooklyn, decades are undone in the space of a few minutes. There’s a house in Crown Heights, a Dutch Renaissance revival built in 1889 and owned by the same family for more than half a century. In 1969, the former landlord deeded it over for $10 and “other valuable consideration,” the paperwork stipulating that the house would belong to the couple’s heirs forever. Over the years, the family would take out small loans against the property and pay them back. But something changed around 2007, once the housing market had started to unravel. The bank lent $225,745. The family couldn’t pay. Maybe they lost their jobs or had a death in the family. Maybe the loan was simply too big. It happens all the time.
Brookfield Property Partners is looking to unload another property on the Magnificent Mile, months after handing over the keys to Water Tower Place,. Brookfield is looking for buyers for the vacant 117,400-square-foot building at 830 North Michigan Avenue, Crain’s reported. It’s been empty since a Uniqlo clothing store closed last August.
New York City’s multifamily market led the way in another busy week for mid-market investment sales. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Four were in Brooklyn, two were in Queens and one each occurred in Manhattan and the Bronx. Below are each of the transactions, ranked by dollar amount.
An Upper East Side mansion previously caught up in a short-term rental scandal found someone interested in the long run for $27 million. Claudio Guazzoni dei Zanett, founder and CEO of an eponymous IT consulting firm, and his wife Julia sold the 12,000-square-foot home at 10 East 76th Street for $3 million below the listing price, according to property records.
A Manhattan law firm is packing its bags at Silverstein Properties’ 120 Broadway in the Financial District and heading north to Global Holdings’ 875 Third Avenue. Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan has signed a 15-year lease to occupy 27,000 square feet at Eyal Ofer’s company’s Midtown East office tower, The Real Deal has learned. The law firm is taking the entire fifth floor of the 750,000-square-foot building between East 52nd and East 53rd streets.
A second-generation real estate investor is poised to tuck away a big check and leave Brooklyn and Queens behind. Companies connected to the Sprayregen family’s defunct self-storage company, Tuck-it-Away, sold two self-storage buildings to Invesco Real Estate this month for $56.3 million, records show. A storage building spanning 99,000...
After his fiasco with the HSBC tower, Andrew Chung needed some good news. And he got it. Chung’s Innovo Property Group scored a massive $435 million refinancing of its project at 23-30 Borden Avenue in Long Island City, the Commercial Observer reported. JPMorgan Chase provided the senior loan and Starwood Property Trust, the mezzanine debt.
More than half of the 21 contracts signed last week in Manhattan’s luxury market were for downtown properties, but two Midtown units topped the list. The priciest contract went to 20A at 737 Park Avenue asking $13.75 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on Manhattan’s signed contracts at $4 million and above. The sponsor unit in developer Harry Macklowe’s building has been repeatedly on and off the market since 2014, with asking prices as high as $19.695 million.
Two historic townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury market last week, marking the latest piece of the property type’s recent streak atop the borough’s signed contracts. The most expensive property to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 13 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights, with an asking price of $10 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of Brooklyn properties asking $2 million or more. The second most expensive property was the townhouse at 94 Park Place in Park Slope, with an asking price of $5 million.
Despite a guilty plea and slew of allegations over a portfolio built on deed theft, a former Brooklyn attorney appears to still be profiting at buildings disputed by prosecutors and homeowners — and he’s getting an assist from the city. Sanford Solny profits from a portfolio of buildings...
Developers are putting their cards on the table in an effort to win the right to build a casino in New York City. A handful of developers and gaming operators are mobilizing to bid for a license to operate in the city, the New York Post reported. The state’s gaming commission can award up to three licenses downstate and Mayor Eric Adams has expressed a desire for at least two to be in the city.
Lower Manhattan groups have filed a lawsuit in a last-ditch effort to block the construction of a new tower in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Development company Howard Hughes Corp. gained approval in May from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission to construct the building, which is slated to be erected on the site of a 60-year-old parking lot at 250 Water St. The company ...
When landlords offered deals on rent during the pandemic, it gave thousands of New Yorkers the chance to afford an apartment they normally couldn’t. It was a win-win for everyone—the tenants who could finally live in more tony areas (Manhattan) and the landlords who needed to fill their units—but like most things in NYC, it had to come to an end.
UPDATED, July 26, 11:00 a.m.: A developer known for luxury rentals picked up three sites in Lenox Hill last week, but will hold off on developing the properties as key tax breaks hang in the balance. Kahen Properties purchased the three sites for $34 million, Crain’s reported. The sites are...
DALLAS – New York City has three major airports that are located outside of Manhattan, namely JFK, Newark (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA). Today we take a look at three lesser-known airports that once served, or almost served, the big apple. The world’s first officially established airport opened in 1908...
Marx Development Group sold the 188-bed nursing home at 660 Louisiana Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, for $40.4 million to a firm tied to health care operator Benjamin Landa, according to property records made public Monday. Landa’s Spring Creek SNF Realty bought the building from an entity tied to...
As Covid-era discounts came to an end and landlords sought to make that money back, more than a third of available rentals in the second quarter came from priced-out tenants. On average, rentals that were listed in 2020 or 2021 and relisted in the second quarter had a 20 percent increase in asking rents, according to a report by StreetEasy.
Ten years after closing, a former Chelsea prison could find a new fate with a redevelopment centered on supportive housing. The Empire State Development Corporation will seek proposals for the former Bayview Correctional Facility in West Chelsea to be converted into supportive housing for the formerly homeless. Officials said in a letter to local lawmakers the new property would include at least 60 supportive housing units.
20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […]
