Catsimatidis gets $153M refi on Coney Island apartment towers

By Rich Bockmann
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Catsimatidis has refinanced his glassy new apartment buildings looming above Coney Island. The billionaire Red Apple Group CEO landed a $153 million loan from Bank of America and Santander Bank for his dual-towered development, known as Ocean Drive, at 3514 Surf...

Curbed

The Regulars Rooting for a Crash at Brooklyn’s Foreclosure Auctions

At the weekly foreclosure auctions in Brooklyn, decades are undone in the space of a few minutes. There’s a house in Crown Heights, a Dutch Renaissance revival built in 1889 and owned by the same family for more than half a century. In 1969, the former landlord deeded it over for $10 and “other valuable consideration,” the paperwork stipulating that the house would belong to the couple’s heirs forever. Over the years, the family would take out small loans against the property and pay them back. But something changed around 2007, once the housing market had started to unravel. The bank lent $225,745. The family couldn’t pay. Maybe they lost their jobs or had a death in the family. Maybe the loan was simply too big. It happens all the time.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brookfield seeks to unload another Mag Mile property

Brookfield Property Partners is looking to unload another property on the Magnificent Mile, months after handing over the keys to Water Tower Place,. Brookfield is looking for buyers for the vacant 117,400-square-foot building at 830 North Michigan Avenue, Crain’s reported. It’s been empty since a Uniqlo clothing store closed last August.
BROOKFIELD, NY
Kahen buys trio of Lenox Hill buildings for $34M in another busy week of i-sales

New York City’s multifamily market led the way in another busy week for mid-market investment sales. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Four were in Brooklyn, two were in Queens and one each occurred in Manhattan and the Bronx. Below are each of the transactions, ranked by dollar amount.
BROOKLYN, NY
UES mansion busted for short-term rental listings sells for $27M

An Upper East Side mansion previously caught up in a short-term rental scandal found someone interested in the long run for $27 million. Claudio Guazzoni dei Zanett, founder and CEO of an eponymous IT consulting firm, and his wife Julia sold the 12,000-square-foot home at 10 East 76th Street for $3 million below the listing price, according to property records.
MANHATTAN, NY
Law firm downsizes in move to Eyal Ofer’s 875 Third Ave

A Manhattan law firm is packing its bags at Silverstein Properties’ 120 Broadway in the Financial District and heading north to Global Holdings’ 875 Third Avenue. Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan has signed a 15-year lease to occupy 27,000 square feet at Eyal Ofer’s company’s Midtown East office tower, The Real Deal has learned. The law firm is taking the entire fifth floor of the 750,000-square-foot building between East 52nd and East 53rd streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
Sprayregen son sells self-storage for $56M payday

A second-generation real estate investor is poised to tuck away a big check and leave Brooklyn and Queens behind. Companies connected to the Sprayregen family’s defunct self-storage company, Tuck-it-Away, sold two self-storage buildings to Invesco Real Estate this month for $56.3 million, records show. A storage building spanning 99,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
Andrew Chung lands major refi for LIC last-mile project

After his fiasco with the HSBC tower, Andrew Chung needed some good news. And he got it. Chung’s Innovo Property Group scored a massive $435 million refinancing of its project at 23-30 Borden Avenue in Long Island City, the Commercial Observer reported. JPMorgan Chase provided the senior loan and Starwood Property Trust, the mezzanine debt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Macklowe’s 737 Park leads Manhattan luxury contracts

More than half of the 21 contracts signed last week in Manhattan’s luxury market were for downtown properties, but two Midtown units topped the list. The priciest contract went to 20A at 737 Park Avenue asking $13.75 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on Manhattan’s signed contracts at $4 million and above. The sponsor unit in developer Harry Macklowe’s building has been repeatedly on and off the market since 2014, with asking prices as high as $19.695 million.
MANHATTAN, NY
It’s a hot townhouse summer for Brooklyn’s luxury market

Two historic townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury market last week, marking the latest piece of the property type’s recent streak atop the borough’s signed contracts. The most expensive property to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 13 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights, with an asking price of $10 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of Brooklyn properties asking $2 million or more. The second most expensive property was the townhouse at 94 Park Place in Park Slope, with an asking price of $5 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
City subsidizing rent at deed fraudster’s properties: report

Despite a guilty plea and slew of allegations over a portfolio built on deed theft, a former Brooklyn attorney appears to still be profiting at buildings disputed by prosecutors and homeowners — and he’s getting an assist from the city. Sanford Solny profits from a portfolio of buildings...
BROOKLYN, NY
Developers all-in on Manhattan casino push

Developers are putting their cards on the table in an effort to win the right to build a casino in New York City. A handful of developers and gaming operators are mobilizing to bid for a license to operate in the city, the New York Post reported. The state’s gaming commission can award up to three licenses downstate and Mayor Eric Adams has expressed a desire for at least two to be in the city.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Lower Manhattan groups sue to stop tower from being constructed atop South Street Seaport parking lot

Lower Manhattan groups have filed a lawsuit in a last-ditch effort to block the construction of a new tower in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Development company Howard Hughes Corp. gained approval in May from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission to construct the building, which is slated to be erected on the site of a 60-year-old parking lot at 250 Water St. The company ...
MANHATTAN, NY
#Santander Bank#Coney Island#Interest Rates#Red Apple Group#Bank Of America#Ocean Drive
Kahen Properties buys three Lenox Hill sites for $34M

UPDATED, July 26, 11:00 a.m.: A developer known for luxury rentals picked up three sites in Lenox Hill last week, but will hold off on developing the properties as key tax breaks hang in the balance. Kahen Properties purchased the three sites for $34 million, Crain’s reported. The sites are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
airwaysmag.com

Three Bygone New York City Airports

DALLAS – New York City has three major airports that are located outside of Manhattan, namely JFK, Newark (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA). Today we take a look at three lesser-known airports that once served, or almost served, the big apple. The world’s first officially established airport opened in 1908...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Marx Development Group Sells Brooklyn Nursing Home for $40M

Marx Development Group sold the 188-bed nursing home at 660 Louisiana Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, for $40.4 million to a firm tied to health care operator Benjamin Landa, according to property records made public Monday. Landa’s Spring Creek SNF Realty bought the building from an entity tied to...
BROOKLYN, NY
End of Covid rent discounts causes mass migration: StreetEasy

As Covid-era discounts came to an end and landlords sought to make that money back, more than a third of available rentals in the second quarter came from priced-out tenants. On average, rentals that were listed in 2020 or 2021 and relisted in the second quarter had a 20 percent increase in asking rents, according to a report by StreetEasy.
BROOKLYN, NY
State raises shuttered Chelsea jail for supportive housing redevelopment

Ten years after closing, a former Chelsea prison could find a new fate with a redevelopment centered on supportive housing. The Empire State Development Corporation will seek proposals for the former Bayview Correctional Facility in West Chelsea to be converted into supportive housing for the formerly homeless. Officials said in a letter to local lawmakers the new property would include at least 60 supportive housing units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […] The post 20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY

