Kansas State

State gaming officials prepare to consider sports book regulations in Kansas

By Bryant Maddrick
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dsx20_0gpVHAQU00

TOPEKA, Kan. — Temporary regulations for sports betting in Kansas are expected to be voted on in August.

It was announced the temporary regulations were still being finalized during a July meeting held by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

Approval of the regulations are crucial for sports wagering to move forward.

“We want to expedite the process as much as possible, but we also want to look out for the patrons and make sure that we uphold the integrity of gaming," Todd Allen, director of sports wagering for Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, said.

Allen said he's excited for how sports betting will economically benefit the state of Kansas.

"You’re getting money that goes into restaurants, food and drink, and I just feel like it’s good for the state of Kansas," Allen said. "It also is going to curb some of the illegal gambling that goes on."

Despite the benefits, commission members heard from state officials with the department of aging and disability services.

The department said problem gambling could increase with males, especially college athletes and professional athletes most at-risk.

Allen said the goal is to get sports wagering live in the state in time for the NFL season, however a specific time frame could not be identified.

“It provides another entertainment option," Rick Skinner, with Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, said. "This just provides another form of entertainment, another way to engage with your friends and in your favorite sports.”

Skinner said work on a temporary sports book will begin soon at the casino in anticipation of live sports wagering.

"Everyone is rowing in the same direction. We’re all trying our best to get it available to Kansans and Missourians as soon as possible," Skinner said.

The commission's next meeting is Aug. 12.

If temporary regulations are approved, it will be sent to the attorney general to review it's legalility.

