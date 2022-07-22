ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Texas man arrested for 'devastating' death of 71-year-old mauled to death by 7 dogs

By Khadeeja Umana
 4 days ago
A Texas man has been arrested for the death of a 71-year-old who was mauled to death by seven dogs.

Authorities conducted an investigation this week following the death of Freddy Garcia who was fatally attacked by seven dogs. Garcia was attacked on July 18 in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane while walking to a neighborhood store.

The dogs belonged to 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright, and all seven were captured by sheriff’s deputies and animal control, said the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said he is thankful the dogs have been taken off the streets to prevent another attack.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia,” Sheriff Fagan said.

Cartwright remains in Fort Bend County Jail, said the sheriff's office. He is charged with attack by dog resulting in death, a second-degree felony, with a bond set at $100,000.

