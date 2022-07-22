ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVH

PopCycle, new ice cream stand in Helena

By Jaurdyn Johnson
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NVCZ_0gpVGtAg00

HELENA — A Helena ice cream e-bike is hitting the parks around town, all run by teens.

Some favorite sweet treats like character popsicles and Choco tacos, are usually only available by wholesale but, PopCycle has over 20 kinds of ice cream, plus cotton candy.

Pop Cycle was an idea curated by Mom and Dad, Rusty, and Onawa Linden to help Maggie, Sal-i, and Evey make their own money.

"My mom was like let's find a way for you guys to make money, so we decided to do a fun business selling popsicles, and then we got it, and now we have the PopCycle," said Sali.

For the 12 and 10-year-olds being able to meet new people and indulge in some snacks if they are lucky is fun.

"It's just like fun selling popsicles, and sometimes we get to eat them," said Maggie.

The girls intend to pay back the 8,000 dollars it took to make the bike, and then the rest will go towards saving,

"Our goal is to pay back the bike and then start making some allowance for college and just save. We go out a lot like two different events like Alive at 5, we did Symphony Under the Stars," said Sali.

Plus, the vibrant colors garner some attention as they drive past...

"We come by people, and they sometimes they ask us to come back and if you think we have a really fun business and we just like to be a part of Helen's downtown locals," said Sali.

You can keep up with where PopCycle will be on their Instagram and on their website.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVH

Yeske siblings learn hard work and importance of community through 4-H

HELENA — Siblings Abby and Ryan Yeske have been raising their pigs Chubbs and Pudgy for the past four months in preparation for the 4-H fair and livestock sale. “Well, it's, it's a lot of hard work. We get these pigs at the end of March. And we just, we're constantly out, checking on them, feeding them, walking them, just letting them have fun,” Ryan said. “Yeah, we feed them two times a day, hand feed, and then we check on them four times a day, and walk them once a day. So it's a large commitment, we put in about two hours a day to these pigs. At least,” Abby added.
HELENA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

Out and About in Helena: hiking for pride and Sunday morning yoga

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Montana Pride (formerly Big Sky Pride) took center stage in Helena as members of the LGBTQ+ community gather to celebrate. Events kicked off on Monday with Queer Game Night, and on Friday, Montana Pride and Prickly Pear Land Trust will hold a Pride Hike and Picnic. The hike will start at 4 p.m. at the Mount Helena parking lot and will be non-strenuous, but hydration and adequate hiking shoes are highly recommended. PPLT will be serving finger foods at the picnic.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream#Vehicles
Daily Montanan

‘Death in the West,’ Montana-based podcast, wins national history award

The Montana creators of the “Death in the West” podcast had little experience in audio reporting before producing a story exploring the murder of a union organizer in Butte in the 20th century, but the pairs of siblings and childhood friends just won a national history award for their first season. “The story we ended […] The post ‘Death in the West,’ Montana-based podcast, wins national history award appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

Mountain lion spotted on Mount Helena

HELENA — The City of Helena is asking people to use caution after a mountain lion was spotted on Mount Helena recently. According to a Facebook the encounter happened on the Old Chevy Trail on the west side of the park. The post did not say when the encounter happened.
406mtsports.com

Beating the odds: How the power of positivity helped Tristyn Gilliam walk again

If it wasn’t for the power of positivity, Tristyn Gilliam might still be in a wheelchair. During a single car accident on May 16, 2020, Gilliam, a student and three-sport athlete at Helena Capital, suffered numerous injuries including a broken back. There were injuries to his vertebrae, nerves, and discs, as well as his spinal cord.
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

People like Eddi Walker make the world go round

Eddi Walker is going to kill me for this, but some things just need to be put on record. Nobody means more to the sports scene in the Mining City than Eddi. There would be no Butte Sports Hall of Fame. There would be no Veterans Day Race. There would be no butter on your popcorn at the Silver Bow Drive-In without Eddi.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man last seen in Butte-Silver Bow area located

BUTTE, Mont. - A 29-year-old man has been reported as missing. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dodd was last seen in the Butte-Silver Bow area. Dodd may be traveling with his wife and three kids. If you see him, you are asked to please call...
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Accident causes delays on I-90, east of Whitehall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency crews are responding to a multiple vehicle crash on I-90 near mile marker 256 and the Cardwell exit. Officials say to expect delays, and slow down and move over in the area of the incident.
WHITEHALL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for missing 16-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Gage Breneman is around five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. The Helena Police Department said he is not missing under suspicious circumstances. If you have...
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Motorcyclist dies in I-15 crash north of Helena

HELENA — A 75-year-old Belgrade man died in a motorcycle crash this weekend on Interstate 15 north of Helena by Sieben. The crash was reported Sunday, July 17, around 11:00 a.m. near mile marker 219 on I-15. “The deceased name is Ronald Tuttle,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner...
HELENA, MT
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy