75-year-old woman attacked on Boulder bike path

BOULDER, Colo. — A 75-year-old woman was violently attacked on Boulder's bike path on Thursday afternoon and police are now searching for anybody who witnessed the crime.

According to a couple walking on the path, around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, a man approached the woman and, unprovoked, attacked her near the 1700 block of 13th Street. He grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, police reported.



People passing by were able to pull the suspect off the woman and held him until police arrived.

The suspect was identified as James Moore, 24. He was transported to a hospital for a medical hold. He was also issued a felony summons for assault on an at-risk adult due to the woman's age, police said.

Moore does not have any known ties to Boulder or a local address, police said.

Anybody who witnessed this crime is asked to call Det. S. Ramos at 303-441-3323 or, to stay anonymous, the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit tips here .