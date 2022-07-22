Ashtabula's Wine and Walleye Festival is back

Out in Ashtabula County, the community is kicking off their Wine and Walleye Fest for the first time since the pandemic.

The festival has been going on since 2008 off Bridge Street in the heart of the city.

“You're going to see almost 100 vendors here on the street in addition to our wonderful stores and restaurants that we have,” said city manager Jim Timonere.

At the festival, you get a little bit of everything—clothes, jewelry, wine and service from the Ashtabula Police Department.

“We’ve been tasked to assist our city with providing food, cooking fish and chips,” said Tony Tulino with the police department.

Tony Tullino has been coming to the festival for as long as he can remember but this weekend his duties have changed. Instead, he and the department will be paying it forward by selling walleye and the proceeds go to nonprofits.

“Some people don't like police. But this is a way to give back to our community and show them that we're not bad people,” said Tulino.

Supporting local doesn't stop there, Jennifer Pociask has had her business for nearly eight years and this weekend is huge for them.

“It's the biggest weekend of the year for pretty much every business out here. So yeah, it definitely keeps us open,” said the owner of Rennick Meat Market.

Which helps the area stay afloat.

“It's just supporting local businesses. I mean, every single business on the street is locally owned and operated,” said Pociask.

Local vendors will be out all weekend along with fireworks and a fishing tournament.

So, make sure you get out and enjoy the view, get some delicious walleye and of course a glass of wine.

