West Virginia prepares for special session on income tax cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The battle lines are shaping up as the West Virginia Legislature heads for a special session on Monday.

This week, Governor Jim Justice announced a plan that would reduce rates for all five state tax brackets, so that all workers would get at least some money back.

For how much you make, here’s what cuts you could be seeing if the bill passes:

<$10,000/year – 33% cut

$10,000/year to $25,000/year – 19% cut

$25,000/year to $40,000/year – 16% cut

$40,000/year to $60,000/year – 11% cut

>$60,000/year – 9% cut

Democrats are calling it an election-year stunt, but the governor says it will help.

“We got a lot of folks in West Virginia that are hurting today and this is a way to put some immediate monies back in their pocket. That’s what we want to do,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“We were calling for a gas tax holiday. The Governor and Republicans in the legislature ignored that,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

If the bill passes, $254 million from the state’s budget surplus would be returned to taxpayers and would be refunded back to Jan. 1, 2022.

The special session begins at noon on Monday.