ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

West Virginia prepares for special session on income tax cuts

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAtzA_0gpVF0BX00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The battle lines are shaping up as the West Virginia Legislature heads for a special session on Monday.

This week, Governor Jim Justice announced a plan that would reduce rates for all five state tax brackets, so that all workers would get at least some money back.

For how much you make, here’s what cuts you could be seeing if the bill passes:

  • <$10,000/year – 33% cut
  • $10,000/year to $25,000/year – 19% cut
  • $25,000/year to $40,000/year – 16% cut
  • $40,000/year to $60,000/year – 11% cut
  • >$60,000/year – 9% cut

Democrats are calling it an election-year stunt, but the governor says it will help.

“We got a lot of folks in West Virginia that are hurting today and this is a way to put some immediate monies back in their pocket. That’s what we want to do,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“We were calling for a gas tax holiday. The Governor and Republicans in the legislature ignored that,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

If the bill passes, $254 million from the state’s budget surplus would be returned to taxpayers and would be refunded back to Jan. 1, 2022.

We will have a preview of the special session this weekend on “Inside West Virginia Politics.”

The special session begins at noon on Monday.

Comments / 4

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wvpublic.org

PSC To Consider Appalachian Power Rate Increase Next Week

The West Virginia Public Service Commission will hold an evidentiary hearing on Appalachian Power’s $297 million rate request next week, on Aug. 2. The hearing will follow public testimony in Wheeling, Huntington, Princeton and Charleston. The last public comment hearing will take place today, at 5:30 p.m. at the PSC headquarters, at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling native steps down as West Virginia Corrections Commissioner

Charleston, WV— Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position, effective August 5th, 2022. Today, the Governor announced Jividen’s resignation, thanking her for her dedication to West Virginia’s correctional system, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice also praised Commissioner Jividen’s dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties ahead of expected flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state on Tuesday. The declaration is in response to heavy rains expected this week and the potential for flooding in much of West Virginia. This means that the governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

WV Division of Corrections Commissioner resigns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Effective Aug. 5, West Virginia Division of Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen will step down from her role. After announcing her resignation, Governor Justice thanked her for her work with the correctional system, and her dedication during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Jividen was known for her commitment to helping inmates conquer addiction and […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Bill to ban abortion in WV continues to pass through Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The debate over the bill to outlaw abortion in West Virginia continues Wednesday, with the entire House weighing in. Since the bill’s proposal on Monday, Democrats in the House of Delegates have tried to amend the bill in both the House Health and Judiciary Committees. One of those amendments was to […]
POLITICS
woay.com

Outdated 1800s state abortion bill passed in West Virginia House Health and Human Resources Committee, Legislative session continues to unravel the fate of abortions in the state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Potentially reinstating what one delegate called a “medieval bill,” the West Virginia House Health and Human Resources Committee passed the 1800s abortion bill Monday. It’s known as HB 302. It comes after Governor Justice pushed the legislature to “clarify and modernize” the state’s...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Legislature#Tax Brackets#State Of West Virginia#Democrats#Republicans
WOWK 13 News

WV House Health Committee bill on abortion clarification voted on

UPDATE (6:33 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022): The West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill to the Judiciary Committee for further debate. On Monday, the House Health Committee met to address Gov. Justice’s call to clarify and modernize the current abortion laws in West Virginia. This came […]
HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 WV constitution amendments you’ll see the General Election ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) — Church rights, impeachment, tax exemptions and Board of Education roles are all up for change on the West Virginia General Election ballot in November. Voters in West Virginia will decide on four amendments to the state’s constitution, which must pass by a majority of voters who cast a ballot on the question, according to West Virginia Sec. of State Mac Warner.
ELECTIONS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban

Lawmakers in West Virginia’s Republican majority are hurrying to advance legislation that would ban abortion in the state with few exceptions. The bill bars abortion in almost all cases and makes performing the procedure a felony. Physicians who provide abortions can face three to 10 years in prison. The bill passed through the House health […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WOWK 13 News

Both sides react to new West Virginia abortion clarification bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One side is calling Monday’s decision to push the House Health Committee’s bill that calls for a total ban on abortion, “an unprecedented attack,” while the other side is saying that it is, “an exciting day.” The West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID cases remain over 3K

CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia remained above 3,000 Monday. More than 2,200 new cases were reported since Friday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, but with other cases moving off of active status, the total declined slightly from 3,358 to 3,159.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Mainframe outage still affecting West Virginia state agencies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia state offices are still dealing with a mainframe outage that disrupted services at the DMV, DHHR and more state agencies last week. The West Virginia Department of Administration says that Park Place Technologies, the state’s third-party vendor, is working to repair a physical hardware error and that IBM and Ensono have joined in to support the state.
TECHNOLOGY
WOWK 13 News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy