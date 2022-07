The new Bears regime of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus has been challenged early. They had to sell the blockbuster trade of Khalil Mack to the fans. They’ve had to navigate rumors that Robert Quinn wants out of town, too. Then there’s been the reported holdout of Roquan Smith as the star linebacker wants a new deal. But the most frustrating development of the first few months of Poles and Eberflus’ tenure has to be the rash of arrests among the players they signed to revamp the culture at Halas Hall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO