ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two drivers engaged in a gunfight bring 'Justified' production to a screeching halt

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Production for FX's upcoming "Justified" revival series came to an abrupt stop Wednesday night after two drivers engaged in a gun battle crashed through set barricades.

According to Deadline , "Justified: City Primeval" was filming near Douglass Park in Chicago when two vehicles drove onto the set, prompting the cast and crew to take cover. Though the drivers were shooting guns, no one was injured, a source with knowledge of the incident told The Times.

A source told Deadline that star Timothy Olyphant shielded a production assistant from the gunfire. Neither the actor's representatives nor the Chicago Police Department responded to The Times' request for comment.

The series' production will resume next week, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Wednesday's incident is the second major set crime reported this week. On Tuesday, a crew member of the TV series "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was shot to death in New York. Police responded to a reported shooting in front of 229 N. Henry St. in Brooklyn and found a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, N.Y., was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Times staff writer Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Olyphant
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gunfight#Organized Crime#Shooting#Guns
WBBM News Radio

Man, 25, fatally shot in drug deal: Chicago police

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
372K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy