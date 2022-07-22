Activities at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still plenty of time to head to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The goal is to have over 200,000 attendees for this year’s fair, and they are well on their way. One of the reasons attendance was so high on opening weekend...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday. Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights. Tuesday, there will be a Goat Show starting […]
The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
7 p.m. – Clayton Anderson Country Concert on Stone Lake Beach. 7:30 p.m. – Brent Terhune Comedy Show at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park. 10am – 4pm AquaX PWC Boat Races – Stone Lake Beach. 5pm – 8pm Kayak Canoe Paddle, Stone Lake Beach...
WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
The unemployment rate in St. Joseph County has jumped from 2.7 percent in May to 3.5 percent for June, according to the latest figures from the Department of Workforce Development. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate also increased, from 1.8 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June. Both figures...
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Pantry will be at the National Guard Armory in Plymouth Wednesday, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The Mobile Food Pantry will have assorted food items free of charge. Items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged and will be offered on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last for those who are in need of food assistance.
Benton Harbor — Here are some of the things the Rev. Ed Pinkney has been called — charlatan, narcissist, conspiracist, racist, felon. But that was before Benton Harbor residents learned their water was contaminated with lead. For some, Pinkney now sports a new moniker — hero. He...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Battel Center hosted a “Nerf or Nothing” event. A local community church, Cross Roads Mishawaka, hosted a nerf night free for students between 6th and 12th grade. Nerf guns were provided as teens battled it out at the Battel Center’s...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D) 5th District, is planning to put forward a proposal to take advantage of billions of dollars available for the advancement of high-speed rail in Fort Wayne. Paddock, who is a member of the Northern Indiana...
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has authorized money to create a new hunting preserve in Berrien County. The Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $4 million in grants to buy nearly 840 acres near Berrien Springs. Andrews University, who currently owns the land, had approached the...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of E. Jefferson Boulevard in Mishawaka is now closed. The closure is between Cedar Street and Byrkit Avenue. The road is closed for utility installations as a part of the “Community Crossings” project. Drivers can instead take McKinley Avenue, using Capital Avenue...
BERRIEN SRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs business is hoping to melt your stress away...with salt. The Salt Haven opened in 2017 on Ferry Street. The business sells a variety of Himalayan salt lamps and essential oils. There’s also a salt cave where guests can sit and relax for 45 minutes.
DOWAGIAC, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, the Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light on a new ordinance. “Last night, the city council took their final action on adopting a recreational marijuana ordinance within the community,” Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh told 16 News Now Tuesday.
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Winamac on Wednesday!. It’s being held at the Knights of Columbus Social Hall on E. 50 N. The blood drive runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drive is being held in memory of Haley...
THREE RIVERS — The first cannabis company to receive a retail permit in Three Rivers became the second recreational marijuana store to open in the city last week. Confluence Cannabis, located in the old Goodwill building at 104 S. U.S. 131, opened its doors to the public officially on July 18, culminating in a grand opening party this past Friday that brought food trucks, live music and hundreds of people throughout the day to the brand-new establishment.
Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that in Cass County Michigan, at 8:45 a.m. on July 26, his office handled a shooting incident that started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township. The investigation shows that a 46-year-old male from Calvin Twp. stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
