ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Activities at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Springgate got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the Elkhart County...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Allen County Fair is back – and even better

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday. Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights. Tuesday, there will be a Goat Show starting […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
panoramanow.com

La Porte’s Lakefest has Energetic Schedule

7 p.m. – Clayton Anderson Country Concert on Stone Lake Beach. 7:30 p.m. – Brent Terhune Comedy Show at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park. 10am – 4pm AquaX PWC Boat Races – Stone Lake Beach. 5pm – 8pm Kayak Canoe Paddle, Stone Lake Beach...
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
inkfreenews.com

Part Of Main Street Closed Due To Large Bee Infestation

WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Indiana Marines collecting money to buy toys for Ukrainian children

INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Unemployment rate jumps in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties

The unemployment rate in St. Joseph County has jumped from 2.7 percent in May to 3.5 percent for June, according to the latest figures from the Department of Workforce Development. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate also increased, from 1.8 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June. Both figures...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Mobile Food Distribution Event in Plymouth Wednesday

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Pantry will be at the National Guard Armory in Plymouth Wednesday, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The Mobile Food Pantry will have assorted food items free of charge. Items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged and will be offered on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last for those who are in need of food assistance.
PLYMOUTH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H
Detroit News

Controversial minister steps up in Benton Harbor water crisis

Benton Harbor — Here are some of the things the Rev. Ed Pinkney has been called — charlatan, narcissist, conspiracist, racist, felon. But that was before Benton Harbor residents learned their water was contaminated with lead. For some, Pinkney now sports a new moniker — hero. He...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

High-Speed Rail proposal to go before Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D) 5th District, is planning to put forward a proposal to take advantage of billions of dollars available for the advancement of high-speed rail in Fort Wayne. Paddock, who is a member of the Northern Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Berrien Springs business offers unique stress relief

BERRIEN SRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs business is hoping to melt your stress away...with salt. The Salt Haven opened in 2017 on Ferry Street. The business sells a variety of Himalayan salt lamps and essential oils. There’s also a salt cave where guests can sit and relax for 45 minutes.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

Cannabis coming to Dowagiac after city council passes ordinance

DOWAGIAC, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, the Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light on a new ordinance. “Last night, the city council took their final action on adopting a recreational marijuana ordinance within the community,” Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh told 16 News Now Tuesday.
DOWAGIAC, MI
threeriversnews.com

Locally-owned Confluence Cannabis opens shop in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The first cannabis company to receive a retail permit in Three Rivers became the second recreational marijuana store to open in the city last week. Confluence Cannabis, located in the old Goodwill building at 104 S. U.S. 131, opened its doors to the public officially on July 18, culminating in a grand opening party this past Friday that brought food trucks, live music and hundreds of people throughout the day to the brand-new establishment.
THREE RIVERS, MI
22 WSBT

Active shooter in Cass County Michigan in custody

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that in Cass County Michigan, at 8:45 a.m. on July 26, his office handled a shooting incident that started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township. The investigation shows that a 46-year-old male from Calvin Twp. stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Barn House Conversion With Rustic Interiors

A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
NILES, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy