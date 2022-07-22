Activities at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Pantry will be at the National Guard Armory in Plymouth Wednesday, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The Mobile Food Pantry will have assorted food items free of charge. Items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged and will be offered on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last for those who are in need of food assistance.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO