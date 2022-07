In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at an abandoned country club where he was storing both personal property, and items believed to have been stolen. It is not certain how long he's been there staying there, and how his relationship with the alleged shooter deteriorated.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO