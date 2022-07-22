ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

By Emily Gibbs
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our friend Amy Zahora joins...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Jason’s Deli to close Beavercreek location

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its first Dayton-area restaurant location effective Monday, Aug. 1, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The deli, at 2819 Centre Drive beside Giordano’s Pizza, opened in April 2019. “We are extremely grateful that we had the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. today for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors open at 11 a.m. for lunch. “We are ready for today,” Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table said....
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Dances, movies and fireworks: Clayton plans community events

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton has planned several events and programs for the community to have fun. The city announced community programs for the rest of 2022, ranging from dance classes, festivals, movie nights and breakfast. “Moving into the second half of 2022, the City of...
CLAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Wdtn#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
dayton.com

Dayton area u-pick flower fields offer chance to relax with family, friends

Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, owners of Frost Farmstead in Xenia, added they love watching people “take a big, deep breath” and enjoy their space. “Flowers are so meaningful to people,” Aubrey said. “They hold a lot of specific memories. Continually being able to connect with people on that end and seeing their joy is so cool.”
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
dayton.com

Dayton airport: What’s happening with fares, flights and improvements

The Dayton International Airport has higher air fares, fewer flights and less foot traffic than its primary competitors, but local leaders insist the facility is one of the region’s most important assets that has some key competitive advantages. Dayton’s airport is the closest commercial aviation facility to roughly 1.5...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fighter jets to fly in Miami Valley Wednesday for system test

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you see fighter jets flying around Miami Valley Wednesday morning, the Ohio National Guard said there’s no reason to worry. The Ohio National Guard 180th Fighter Wing (180FW) said fighter jets from the wing will conduct an Aerospace Control Alert system test from 8 a.m. to noon.
DAYTON, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces 6 new stores

MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the opening of new retail brands in 2022. Versona, a women’s clothing store featuring clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories, has opened next to Chico’s. Adidas will relocate and nearly double its current space in part of the former Saks Fifth Ave Off space. American Eagle Outfitters/aerie opened in March.
MONROE, OH
WDTN

Crews on scene of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on scene of a house fire in Dayton Tuesday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Ruth Avenue at 9:51 p.m. The caller reported flames coming from the basement window. Fire crews on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Prolific Dayton artist, printmaker, professor dies

One of Dayton’s best-known, multifaceted and prolific artists has died. Raymond L. Must, an original member of Wright State University’s Art Department faculty and co-founder of the Dayton Printmakers Cooperative, died July 22. He was 93. Must’s works included large abstract paintings on unstretched canvas, figurative drawings, technically...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest paying jobs in Springfield for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy