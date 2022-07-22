ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Character Posters Include 22 Stars Of Amazon’s Epic Fantasy Series

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlqoZ_0gpVACs300
View All

While the new trailer for Amazon’s prequel series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power offered our first look at the corporeal incarnation of Sauron, the streamer also released new character posters of the series’ giant ensemble cast.

Want to see a boyish Elrond? He’s included.

An only slightly older-looking Galadriel? She’s here, too.

There’s also the first female dwarf to be included in any Tolkien screen adaptation, Princess Disa.

Or maybe you’re more interested in Hobbits? The gallery reveals four members of the Brandyfoot family, ancestors of the more familiar, Shire-dwelling harfoots. They are among the characters created specifically for the Amazon series.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery of the newly revealed denizens of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David Warner Dies: Veteran British Actor Who Starred ‘Titanic’ & ‘The Omen’ Was 80

David Warner, the veteran British actor, and star of Hollywood hits such as Titanic and The Omen, has died. He was 80. Warner died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for members of the entertainment industry from “a cancer-related illness,” the BBC first reported. The actor’s family confirmed the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart” in a statement to the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tony Dow Dies: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Actor Was 77

Tony Dow, the actor who personified the role of America’s big brother as the elder sibling Wally Cleaver on the TV classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died today. He was 77, and had been battling cancer. A statement on his Facebook page reads:. “It is with an extremely...
NFL
Deadline

Mira Sorvino Pays Tribute To Father Paul Sorvino: “My Heart Is Rent Asunder”

Mira Sorvino remembered her father Paul Sorvino today, posting a poignant message on Twitter about the actor who died at 83 today after struggling with health issues. “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed,” she tweeted. “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lord
Deadline

Tony Dow Alive: Wife And Management Team Announced Death In Error; Son Says “He Has A Fighting Heart” – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with statements from Dow’s son & management Tony Dow’s son and management team have confirmed that the actor is still alive, with his representatives attributing the earlier misinformation to the distraught state of the Leave It To Beaver actor’s wife. “This is a difficult time,” Dow’s son Christopher Dow said in a statement posted on the actor’s Facebook page. “Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours. My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart.” Earlier, in a...
NFL
Deadline

Knott’s Berry Farm Expands “Chaperone Policy” For Teens After Recent Melee – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with latest: Knott’s Berry Farm officials today announced the expansion of their policy regarding chaperones for youths in light of a recent brawl among teenagers at the theme park. More on that below. Previously, the theme park required all guests 17 and younger to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays, but now the theme park is requiring it on Sundays and may add other days of the week if necessary. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Knott’s Berry Farm,” officials said in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Epic#Earth#Movies#Tolkien#Shire
Deadline

Paul Sorvino: A Career In Pictures

Actor Paul Sorvino, who died today at 83, played a legion of mobsters throughout his long career, including a seminal turn as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. But Sorvino also played plenty of cops, a movie producer, a televangelist, Henry Kissinger, God, a founder of the American Communist Party, an Italian fashion designer, an MLB manager, a Shakespearean lord and a wide array of other colorful characters.
MLB
Deadline

Yoko Shimada Dies: ‘Shōgun’ Actress Was 69

Japanese actress Yoko Shimada, known for her portrayal of Mariko in the 1980 miniseries Shōgun, a role which earned her a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination, has died. According to Japanese media, Shimada died Monday, July 25 from complications of colorectal cancer at a Tokyo hospital. She was 69.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Controversial Former ‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Returns In New Heist Film, ‘Stowaway’

Ruby Rose, who exited the WBTV Batwoman series two years ago in a cloud of controversy, is returning to a larger screen in a starring role for the new film, Stowaway. Music video director Declan Whitebloom, who has worked with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers, makes his feature debut, which teams Rose (John Wick, The Meg) with Frank Grillo (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame), and Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase, Daniel Isn’t Real).
MOVIES
Deadline

What’s Next For The January 6 Hearings: Potential September Schedule, Topics & Witnesses For Next Round – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol wrapped what Rep. Adam Kinzinger called “this traunche of hearings” with a blockbuster primetime finale on Thursday, July 24 which included never-before-seen outtakes of Donald Trump’s January 6 video to his supporters, video of the formerly-fist pumping Sen. Josh Hawley running from the Capitol attackers he had previously encouraged and an appeal by Rep. Liz Cheney to those who supported Donald Trump on that day. The hearing was only the second of the group’s nine public gatherings to be scheduled...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

‘Mayans M.C.’: FX Revs Up Comic-Con With Season 5 Renewal; 20th Television Signs Elgin James To New Multiyear Overall Deal

Click here to read the full article. FX’s Mayans M.C. will return for Season 5, it was revealed during the show’s panel at Comic-Con on Sunday. The gritty motorcycle drama wrapped its fourth season on June 14. Additionally, 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, has signed co-creator Elgin James to a new multiyear overall deal. Comic-Con 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage “20th is my home,” said James in a statement. “Dana, Karey and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bob Rafelson Dies: Oscar-Nominated Director Of ‘Five Easy Pieces’, Co-Creator Of ‘The Monkees’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director and producer, and later a co-creator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, CO home. His death on Saturday was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features including Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider. He was also instrumental in co-creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen...
ASPEN, CO
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Click here to read the full article. Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.” While Meyers and his late-night peers have been back in the studio for months, they still regularly test and this marks the former SNL star’s latest bout of the virus, having contracted it in January. His late-night colleague...
NFL
Deadline

‘Jeopardy’: Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Poised To Continue As Hosts Of Syndicated Game Show

Click here to read the full article. Jeopardy! would be sticking with its two-host formula. According to sources, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are finalizing deals to continue to share hosting duties on the venerable syndicated game show’s upcoming Season 39. A source for Sony Pictures TV, which produces Jeopardy! would not comment on speculation. Bialik, who previously was announced as host of the Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, and former Jeopardy! champion Jennings had been filling in as guest hosts of the mothership syndicated program following the abrupt exit of Mike Richards as host in August after one day of...
NFL
Deadline

Disney+’s ‘Wedding Season’ Reveals First-Look Image & September 8 Air Date

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at Disney+’s Wedding Season, which Deadline can exclusively reveal will launch September 8. The show from The Responder producer Dancing Ledge Productions and Emily in Paris outfit Jax Media is one of Disney+’s flagship international offerings and was revealed a year ago as one of the first Disney+ UK originals. The genre-busting series will launch on September 8 on Disney+ globally, adult-skewing vertical Star in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘On The Come Up’ Premiere Date, First Look: Sanaa Lathan’s Feature Directorial Debut Heading To Paramount+ Following Toronto Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has announced that Emmy-nominated Shots Fired actress Sanaa Lathan’s feature directorial debut On the Come Up, from Paramount Pictures’ Players Label, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S., Canada and Italy on September 23, expanding into additional international territories later this year. (View the first still from the film, making its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, below.) On the Come Up is based on the New York Times #1 bestselling novel of the same name by The Hate U Give‘s Angie Thomas. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars as Bri, a...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

107K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy