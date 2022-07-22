‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Character Posters Include 22 Stars Of Amazon’s Epic Fantasy Series

View All

While the new trailer for Amazon’s prequel series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power offered our first look at the corporeal incarnation of Sauron, the streamer also released new character posters of the series’ giant ensemble cast.

Want to see a boyish Elrond? He’s included.

An only slightly older-looking Galadriel? She’s here, too.

There’s also the first female dwarf to be included in any Tolkien screen adaptation, Princess Disa.

Or maybe you’re more interested in Hobbits? The gallery reveals four members of the Brandyfoot family, ancestors of the more familiar, Shire-dwelling harfoots. They are among the characters created specifically for the Amazon series.

