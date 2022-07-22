High school mental health ambassador program honored by city of East Orange

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville has been selected to receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant, making the township one of just eight grantees chosen statewide. The grant will be used to promote walkability, restore neighborhood connectivity and increase community relationships as the town emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will use an underutilized property to create a new walking trail and adjacent gardens. These will include memorial gardens dedicated to residents lost to COVID-19, along with a community garden, which will grow fresh fruits and vegetables that residents will be invited to pick and take home. The trail will connect a dead-end street to a wide range of public facilities, including parkland, the Belleville Recreation Department Building, Belleville High School and various commercial properties and residential neighborhoods.

BELLEVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO