East Orange, NJ

High school mental health ambassador program honored by city of East Orange

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Center for Community Research and Engagement social work professor Juan Rios and community practitioner in residence Jamila T. Davis were honored by the city of East Orange for their work in bringing the innovative Mental Health Peer Coaching program to high school students. Rios...

essexnewsdaily.com

essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS summer program aids incoming freshmen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual summer “Step Up” program at West Orange High School concluded on July 15, providing academic enrichment to more than 30 incoming freshmen. This year’s program offered daily courses in English language arts, math and organizational skills. Graduating eighth-grade students who might benefit from additional academic support were identified by their instructors at Liberty and Roosevelt middle schools and recommended for Step Up. Academics were held Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Students came together on Thursdays for fun team-building activities, and had the opportunity to meet the administration, including Principal Hayden Moore, assistant principals and deans, and supportive upperclassmen who had attended the program. Team-building activities culminated in a scavenger hunt that helped students learn the layout of the campus.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

JESPY receives grant funding to continue its Model Inclusive Health Community

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The collaboration of the New Jersey Association of Community Providers, JESPY House and SRS Strategic Associates was recently awarded additional funding of $150,000 from the NJ Department of Health’s Division of Disability Services to continue the NJACP-JESPY Model Inclusive Healthy Community grant project that began in January 2021.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

AARP selects township of Belleville for a 2022 Community Challenge grant

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville has been selected to receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant, making the township one of just eight grantees chosen statewide. The grant will be used to promote walkability, restore neighborhood connectivity and increase community relationships as the town emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will use an underutilized property to create a new walking trail and adjacent gardens. These will include memorial gardens dedicated to residents lost to COVID-19, along with a community garden, which will grow fresh fruits and vegetables that residents will be invited to pick and take home. The trail will connect a dead-end street to a wide range of public facilities, including parkland, the Belleville Recreation Department Building, Belleville High School and various commercial properties and residential neighborhoods.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Disabled female war veteran approved to open Jersey City dispensary

Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez, a wellness business owner and New Jersey City University doctoral student, is executing on her goal of expanding her wellness brand to include cannabis. The Other Side Dispensary, also known as TOS’D, is Brevard-Rodriguez’s consumption lounge and dispensary located in the Heights section of Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Education
City
East Orange, NJ
Paterson Times

Seven people running for Paterson school board election

Seven people will be vying for three up-for-grabs Board of Education seats in November, according to papers filed with the Passaic County Clerk’s Office. Teague, Capers, and Arrington are incumbents. School board election is on November 8. None of them care about education. They are all in the charter...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark to Host Annual Latin Festival on August 21st

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery will host the Annual Latin Festival on Sunday, August 21, from noon to 10:00pm., on Bloomfield Avenue between Lake Street and Clifton Avenue, in Newark's North Ward. The event is themed Newark Forward Minus Violence Equals Our Future.
NEWARK, NJ
Person
Ted Green
roi-nj.com

For St. Joseph’s, opening of Totowa Health Campus is just the start

You can call it a one-stop shop for health care services, a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that will provide access to primary, urgent and specialty care services under one roof — or, simply, the beginning of a transformation of health care in the Totowa region. Officials at St. Joseph’s Health...
TOTOWA, NJ
3kingsboxing.com

Shakur Stevenson: “I Want To Be An Example For The Kids Of Newark”

Shakur Stevenson Promises to Deliver for the Hometown Kids of Newark, New Jersey. On September 23, unified 130-pound champion Shakur “Fearless” Stevenson (18-0, 9KOs) will put his titles on the line against Robson Conceiçao (17-1, 8KOs). He’ll be doing so in front of his hometown crowd of Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. This will be the second time he’s fought in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey as a professional. His first time was against Alberto Guevara, whom he stopped in three rounds back in 2019.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Volunteer SHIP counselors needed to help Medicare beneficiaries

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, provides free help to Medicare beneficiaries who have problems with or questions about their health insurance. SHIP is a statewide program administered in Essex County by Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ and RSVP. It is funded by the New Jersey Department of Human Services with financial assistance through a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Destroy these Bad Bugs on Sight

Spotted lanternfly nymphs look like small beetles, but they will soon grow into destructive pests. Union County, NJ – July 26, 2022 — Union County residents can help fight back against the spotted lanternfly by destroying the destructive pest while it is still in the early stages of growth. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that can weaken trees, damage ornamental plants and destroy fruit trees, hops, grape vines and other crops. They also excrete a whitish “honeydew” that can grow moldy and foul outdoor spaces including patios and yard furniture.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
#High School#Orange City#City Hall#Ambassadors
NJ.com

Video of hit-and-run by Jersey City councilwoman released

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise didn’t slow down after she struck a cyclist who ran a red light at a Jersey City intersection last week, closed-circuit television video footage made public by city officials Tuesday afternoon revealed. The 3-minute video showing the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Arrest made in targeted shooting of Plainfield, NJ teen in Harlem

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old is charged in the death of Plainfield resident Justin Streeter, who was shot in the head during a visit to his former Manhattan neighborhood. Streeter, 14, and a 15-year-old were shot on July 20 as they left a deli on East 128th Street in Harlem. The boys ran toward parked cars when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later. Police said Streeter had been targeted.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Mental Health
Health
Education
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players announce college commitments

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School rising seniors Famah Toure, Nasir Addison and Tyrese George recently announced their college commitments. Toure, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder, chose Rutgers University. He made his announcement on Friday, July 22, by releasing a short video on his Twitter account. The next day, Addison, a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Victim of East Orange fatal fire identified at 69-year-old woman

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced July 26 that the victim of a fatal fire on Friday, July 22, has been identified as Cherry Davis, 69, of East Orange. The three-alarm fire broke out at...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Beach Radio

Newark NJ thermometer just hit 100° five days in a row – but it’s wrong

In the midst of a stretch of extreme heat and humidity, New Jersey just hit a milestone that has never occurred in recorded history (at least 91 years). The Newark Liberty Intl AP weather station hit 100+ degrees five days in a row. The previous longest stretch there was four straight days, set in July 2010, July 1993, and August 1953. Not a pleasant record to break.
NEWARK, NJ

