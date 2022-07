You've heard it, the roar of a 400 horsepower engine, the scream of rubber as it grinds into the blacktop, it's the sound of someone with a powerful vehicle burning out. Someone on a motorcycle made those circles you see in the photo above on Rt. 7 in Brookfield, but police all over Connecticut are cracking down on illegal street racing, reckless driving, and destruction of property.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO