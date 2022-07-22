ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Open Doors Shelter’s Saving Match Program helps people learn about money management

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNM9g_0gpV9LoK00

Norwalk's Open Doors Shelter is helping people become financially secure.

A graduation was held Friday for people enrolled in the first Saving Match Program class at the shelter's Financial Opportunity Center.

Participants learned about money management and worked with a financial coach to save monthly for six months.

They received matching funds to supplement their savings Friday.

Staff says the program helps people prepare for emergencies.

The total amount of money saved between all participants was $4,400.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Norwalk, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Management#Open Doors Shelter
betheladvocate.com

After 10 Years in Bethel, UConn Master Gardener Offices and Demonstration Garden Are Being Forced to Vacate the Premises Aug. 1st. They Are Asking for Your Help.

Report by Paula Antolini, July 12, 2022, 8:27AM EDT. Bethel appears to be losing a wonderful UConn Master Gardener Demonstration Vegetable Garden and valuable learning source, due to having their lease suddenly terminated, and having nowhere to relocate. The land was expertly and lovingly developed for the last ten years, to produce food for the needy as well as teach people the nuances of expert gardening knowledge. Take a look at the photos below to see the heart and soul that went into this project.
BETHEL, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Couple Opens Up Food Truck Marking a Lifelong Dream

Alegria means happiness in English. It’s the name of a new food truck in New Haven in honor of Maria Flores’ father. “He passed away in 2013 but I think it's the most popular word he said, Alegria, that life is Alegria, that life is happiness,” Flores said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy