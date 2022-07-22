Open Doors Shelter’s Saving Match Program helps people learn about money management

Norwalk's Open Doors Shelter is helping people become financially secure.

A graduation was held Friday for people enrolled in the first Saving Match Program class at the shelter's Financial Opportunity Center.

Participants learned about money management and worked with a financial coach to save monthly for six months.

They received matching funds to supplement their savings Friday.

Staff says the program helps people prepare for emergencies.

The total amount of money saved between all participants was $4,400.