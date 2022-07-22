ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Construction crews up against time, and fish, to build Boone hotel

By Ron Lee
WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A historical landmark in the heart of Boone is about to get a major makeover. The now-abandoned Portofino’s restaurant has been empty for months, and now the owners have plans to build a boutique-style hotel in its place. But a lot of hurdles had to be cleared...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

North Depot Lot to close Tuesday for minor sinkhole repairs

A minor sinkhole has formed at the storm drain near the entrance of the N. Depot Lot, according to the Town of Boone. The lot will remain open for today. Tomorrow morning, Tuesday July 26th at 7am, the North Depot Parking Lot will be closed for repairs. Weather permitting, the parking lot will be reopened by 12pm tomorrow.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

New Hotel Planned At Former Cafe Portafino Location

A new hotel planned for the site of the former Cafe Portafino on Rivers Street in Boone has received a Certificate Of Appropriateness, with conditions, from the Town of Boone Historic Preservation Commission. The project at the historic landmark must still apply for a Conditional District Zoning Map amendment and...
BOONE, NC
ourstate.com

A Bunch of Bologna: 3 Spots to Get a Fried Bologna Sandwich

Built around 1890, Rockford General Store is, in many ways, a time capsule. Floorboards creak around the old-fashioned woodstove. Rocking chairs and benches for loafing line the front porch, overlooking the trains that pass by daily on the same tracks that brought passengers and freight to the historic village of Rockford 130 years ago. And a grill makes hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches — including a nostalgic favorite, the bologna sandwich.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mount Airy News

Church car show draws auto enthusiasts

Nearly two dozen classic and old-time autos were on display Sunday at the Dobson Church of Christ. A good-sized crowd turned out for the church’s Sunday afternoon cruise-in, which Pastor Scott Meadows hopes to make an annual event. ”We had 20 car entries for the show, two food trucks,...
DOBSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone, NC
Business
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Government
wataugaonline.com

Water main break on Coffey Street in Boone

There has been a water main break on Coffey Street. Water will be off to the area between Coffey Street and East Howard Street. Water should be restored within 4-5 hours. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
BOONE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 329 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morganton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Morganton, St. Stephens, Longview, Valdese, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs and Rutherford College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Va. man dies in crash on I-40 West in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Virginia man was killed after the car he was driving ran off Interstate 40 in Iredell County and collided with several trees, troopers said. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on I-40 West near the Stamey Farm Road exit.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Developer declines to name coffee shop, restaurant coming to Denver

DENVER – Site preparation is underway at a property on N.C. 73 between Chick-fil-A and Walgreens, where three retail businesses will be established. The site is being developed by Woodhaven Denver LLC, a commercial retail development company with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh that purchased the property in April.
DENVER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Tall Buildings#Christmas Tree#Trout#Tobacco Barn
Statesville Record & Landmark

Wreck on Interstate 40 in Iredell claims life of 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit. Trooper J.M. Crouch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Rodney Forner was driving west on I-40 when his vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

Books to Share in Lenoir

Behind the blue door of Tybrisa Books, the scent of wood and paper wafts from the pine shelves, greeting customers as they step inside and walk down aisles lined with more than 25,000 hardcovers and paperbacks. In 2018, the shop’s owners, Cliff and Michelle Mahaffey, were inspired by their daughter, children’s author Caitlynne Garland, to open what they believe to be western North Carolina’s only $1 bookstore. The Mahaffeys wanted their Lenoir shop to be an inviting space that celebrates the joys and mysteries of used books — the serendipity of discovery and the multitude of readers who’ve enjoyed them and passed them along.
LENOIR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
budgettravel.com

Did you know - Land of Oz!

Did you know that Oz is a place right here in the US? Every year in September you are able to travel to this mythical place and see all of your favorites, from Dorthy to the winged monkeys! When you travel to Oz be sure to dress in layers as you are 5,000 feet above sea level!
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boomer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Stony Point, Love Valley, Hiddenite, Vashti, Ellendale, Scotts and Millersville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy. Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WJHL

Ethylene glycol and hydraulic oil were released into river, Eastman says

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company released ethylene glycol and hydraulic oil into the South Fork Holston River as a result of Friday’s power outage, according to the company. In an update Friday night, Eastman said it had notified “the appropriate regulatory agencies and downstream users.” Ethylene glycol is used to make products such […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Statesville Man Hospitalized After Being Shot

STATESVILLE, N.C –The Statesville Police Department received information about a shooting on Salisbury Road on Sunday, July 23rd. William Beam, 45 of Statesville was transported in a personal vehicle to Iredell Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach around 5 a.m. Beam advised officers that he was...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy