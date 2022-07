Downpours in St. Louis on Tuesday morning broke the record for the most rainfall ever recorded in a single day in the city. By early afternoon, the National Weather Service in St. Louis was reporting that just over 9 inches had fallen — more rain than the city normally gets for the months of July and August combined. The last record, 6.85 inches, was set in 1915. Some parts of the region saw close to 11 inches of rainfall, according to the weather service.

