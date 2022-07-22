ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Plane crashes near lifeguard competition; pilot rescued

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3am6ka_0gpV8vBL00
A small plane sits in the surf after it crashed into the ocean just off Huntington Beach, Calif. on Friday, July 22, 2022, during a lifeguarding competition. A Coast Guard spokesperson says the plane went down Friday about 30 yards from shore and the pilot was rescued. He was the only person aboard. (Corinne Baginski via AP) (Corinne Baginski / Associated Press)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach.

Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division around 1:30 p.m. when she heard the sound of the aircraft slamming into the water. She instinctively turned to the tent where the teens were waiting for the next event to begin as part of the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.

“I heard a thump and then I looked at the tent and I see all the kids turning and running,” she said.

Like well-trained lifesavers, they ran towards the crash. The young lifeguards were told to stay on the beach, while the professionals quickly paddled out to the single-engine Piper Cub that floated on its wings.

“Thank God there were a lot of lifeguards,” Baginski said.

The plane went into the ocean about 30 yards (27 meters) from shore, according to Coast Guard Lt. Sondra-Kay Kneen.

Baginski said the crash happened between events and, thankfully, no was in the water where it splashed down.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises out of precaution, said Jennifer Carey, a spokesperson for the city of Huntington Beach.

Federal Aviation Administration records show that the plane is registered to Van Wagner Aerial Media, a national airplane advertising company. The company did not immediately have a comment Friday afternoon.

Baginski said a friend of her daughter told her the plane had been towing a banner. Another boy on the beach said the plane appeared to lose power. The FAA is investigating the crash.

“One of the kids said the propeller wasn’t working,” she said. “He actually saw the plane coming down.”

The pilot appeared to emerge from the plane on his own and was sitting atop it floating when the lifeguards reached him, she said.

He was later seen sitting on the back of a lifeguard pickup truck on the beach with a neck brace.

The plane floated to the water’s edge, where the surf washed it back and forth.

Comments / 0

Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun bike driver killed after crashing into CFE post

Cancun, Q.R. — A Cancun motorcyclist died on a street in SM 256 after crashing into a CFE pole. The accident happened at 4:40 a.m. in the Prado Norte subdivision. Emergency services who responded to the early morning accident arrived at Antonio Polo Rodríguez Avenue to find the driver of the bike deceased.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Who Died After Canyon Country Crash Identified

The woman who died after a Canyon Country crash Friday has been identified, and investigators believe she experienced a medical emergency before the collision. Sallie June Hill, 50, from Palmdale, died after the Canyon Country crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 5:35...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Lifeguarding#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Piper Cub#Coast Guard Lt#Van Wagner Aerial Media
foxla.com

Body found in Diamond bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Roads in a section of a Diamond Bar freeway are closed in both directions after a body was found Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. Both directions of Brea Canyon Road from Tonner Canyon Road to Diamond Bar Boulevard are closed at this time. There...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
foxla.com

Tree trimmer electrocuted in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition this evening after he suffered an electric shock while trimming a tree at a house in unincorporated Tustin. Firefighters were summoned at 4:52 p.m. to the area of La Limonar Road and Arroyo Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
onscene.tv

Backyard Fire Extends Into Home | Rialto

07.23.2022 | 2:00 AM | RIALTO – Rialto Fire responded to a reported structure fire at 360 E James St in the City of Rialto. The first arriving engine reported a backyard fire that had extended into the attic space of a single-story home. Firefighters made quick work of...
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Crews work to recover body discovered at Griffith Park

Emergency crews worked to recover a body that was found in heavy brush in Griffith Park Saturday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was found by park rangers around 8:55 a.m. on the 2800 block of E. Observatory Road. The Fire Department responded to the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Nationwide Report

Driver experiencing medical emergency crashes car in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

Driver experiencing medical emergency crashes car in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Traffic was impacted after a crash Friday evening in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Soledad Canyon Road near Shangri-La Drive at around 5:34 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

TSA, American Airlines hit by COVID outbreaks at LAX

The TSA at LAX is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's listing of active outbreaks at non-residential settings, a total of 220 workers with the Transportation Security Administration has tested positive for COVID in the last week.The numbers are made up of official lab-confirmed cases, and may not include results from rapid tests taken at home.In fact, a number of departments at LAX are experiencing large outbreaks, including American Airlines, which has reported a total of 154 infections; and Southwest Airlines with 28...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy