Modeled after Texas abortion law, California enacts first-of-its-kind measure targeting ghost guns and assault weapons

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law. His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in...

CBS DFW

California governor signs gun control law patterned after Texas anti-abortion law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least...
