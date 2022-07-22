Modeled after Texas abortion law, California enacts first-of-its-kind measure targeting ghost guns and assault weapons
California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law. His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in...www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 2