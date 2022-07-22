ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Police: Newport Beach robbery suspects may be linked to crimes in L.A. area

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yO0Lp_0gpV8Tf700

NEWPORT BEACH (CNS) - Newport Beach police today said four suspects
arrested on Wednesday who allegedly robbed a store at the Fashion Island
shopping mall -- who led authorities on a car chase to Westminster -- may have been involved in similar crimes in the Los Angeles area.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The four suspects -- a man, a woman and two juveniles -- were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and booked on suspicion of robbery, the Newport
Beach Police Department reported.

The adult suspects were identified as Dominic Burrell, 20, of Lancaster, and Brionnah Riley, 20, of Palmdale.
Information was not released on the juveniles.

The crime occurred about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Neiman Marcus
store in the mall at 601 Newport Center Drive, police said.

Officers went to the location ``on a report of six subjects stealing
high-end handbags from the Chanel portion of the store,'' police said in a
statement.

``The group fled Fashion Island in two different vehicles. described
as a red sedan and a white BMW,'' police said.
``Newport Beach police officers quickly located the white BMW and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.''

The BMW driver kept going, leading authorities on a pursuit, police said.

“During the course of the pursuit, the suspects discarded several of
the stolen items along the pursuit route,'' police said. ``The Newport Beach
Police Department requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's
Department Air Unit and the California Highway Patrol.''

The BMW exited the San Diego (405) Freeway at Bolsa Avenue in
Westminster, where the occupants got out and ran off but were quickly taken
into custody, police said.

``Detectives from the Newport Beach Department are working to identify
and locate the occupants of the red sedan, which is still outstanding,''
police said.

Officers recovered about $58,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the
BMW and from the areas where items were discarded from the vehicle during the pursuit, police said.

``Evidence located within the vehicle is believed to link the group to
similar crimes which have been committed in the greater Los Angeles area,'' police said.

About 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, several suspects had burglarized a Chanel
store in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles by using a vehicle to smash
through the storefront. As many as eight suspects in three vehicles drove away with undisclosed items, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Newport Beach case has been submitted to the Orange County
District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man stabs wife who was parked in car in Venice area: LAPD

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife while she was sitting in her parked vehicle in the Venice area on Monday is being sought by police. Officers responded to the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard about 5:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found in a vehicle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver taken into custody following high-speed chase in Irvine

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man following a pursuit that began in Irvine and then ended in Laguna Niguel Tuesday evening. The chase began around 7:10 p.m. in the Irvine area, but CHP officers had been tracking the suspect vehicle for nearly an hour before beginning the pursuit. Authorities began following the vehicle after […]
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westminster, CA
Cars
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Orange County, CA
Cars
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTLA

8-year-old shot in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police are investigating after two people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in a shooting last week. The shooting happened Friday, July 22 around 8:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Corona couple accused of stealing gas, mail in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.
CHINO HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Police#Los Angeles Area#Knx News 97 1 Fm#Neiman#Chanel#Department Air
KFI AM 640

Burglary Suspect Sought in Cerritos

CERRITOS (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday went to a location in Cerritos on a report that a burglary suspect was barricaded, but the person was not found. Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau went to the 12500 block of Corellian Court about 4 a.m. to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff's Station regarding a burglary suspect who was thought to be barricaded.
CERRITOS, CA
newsantaana.com

A shooting was reported by the Chik-fil-A on S. Main St. in Orange

There was an altercation between known subjects near S. Main St. and W. Almond, according to the Orange Police. A Chik-fil-A restaurant is located at this intersection. One suspect shot a round and fortunately no one was struck. . Who will you vote for in the Santa Ana Mayoral Election...
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP arrests Lakewood man on suspicion of attempted murder in La Palma

On Friday, July 22, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a man suspected of attempted murder. The arrest stems from an assault that occurred near State Route 91 (SR-91) earlier near in the day leaving another man hospitalized with serious injuries. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m.,...
LA PALMA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Santa Ana man fatally shot

The body of a 30-year-old Santa Ana resident was found at the scene of what was originally called a traffic accident in Garden Grove. According to Detective Sgt. Mark Lord of the GGPD, police were dispatched at about 1:39 am. Sunday to the 14000 block of Buena Street in the southeast area of the city.
SANTA ANA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy