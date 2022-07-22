Police: Newport Beach robbery suspects may be linked to crimes in L.A. area

NEWPORT BEACH (CNS) - Newport Beach police today said four suspects

arrested on Wednesday who allegedly robbed a store at the Fashion Island

shopping mall -- who led authorities on a car chase to Westminster -- may have been involved in similar crimes in the Los Angeles area.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The four suspects -- a man, a woman and two juveniles -- were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and booked on suspicion of robbery, the Newport

Beach Police Department reported.

The adult suspects were identified as Dominic Burrell, 20, of Lancaster, and Brionnah Riley, 20, of Palmdale.

Information was not released on the juveniles.

The crime occurred about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Neiman Marcus

store in the mall at 601 Newport Center Drive, police said.

Officers went to the location ``on a report of six subjects stealing

high-end handbags from the Chanel portion of the store,'' police said in a

statement.

``The group fled Fashion Island in two different vehicles. described

as a red sedan and a white BMW,'' police said.

``Newport Beach police officers quickly located the white BMW and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.''

The BMW driver kept going, leading authorities on a pursuit, police said.



“During the course of the pursuit, the suspects discarded several of

the stolen items along the pursuit route,'' police said. ``The Newport Beach

Police Department requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's

Department Air Unit and the California Highway Patrol.''

The BMW exited the San Diego (405) Freeway at Bolsa Avenue in

Westminster, where the occupants got out and ran off but were quickly taken

into custody, police said.

``Detectives from the Newport Beach Department are working to identify

and locate the occupants of the red sedan, which is still outstanding,''

police said.

Officers recovered about $58,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the

BMW and from the areas where items were discarded from the vehicle during the pursuit, police said.

``Evidence located within the vehicle is believed to link the group to

similar crimes which have been committed in the greater Los Angeles area,'' police said.

About 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, several suspects had burglarized a Chanel

store in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles by using a vehicle to smash

through the storefront. As many as eight suspects in three vehicles drove away with undisclosed items, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Newport Beach case has been submitted to the Orange County

District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok