ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

The Tri-State camper caper: Mysterious camper continues to intrigue residents

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PknxC_0gpV7BU800

Watch the camper live on our tower camera

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It is now day two of camper watch. A camper trailer remains parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River, and it is becoming an attraction for boaters cooling off from the heat and humidity.

Many questions were asked yesterday about the camper, but on Friday, it seems people are asking fewer questions and just simply want to be a part of the fun on the sandbar. Although it is still not known how the camper was placed on the sandbar, people like Henderson resident Bob Powell have said it is just good fun that isn’t doing any harm.

Camper trailer parked on sandbar in Ohio River

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Bailey had interviews with Tri-State residents about the camper during Eyewitness News Live at 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Corn Maze Beer Fest in Indiana Returns in 2022

How do you make a corn maze more entertaining? Combine it with a beer fest, of course. Fall will be here before you know it. Pumpkin patches, apple cider, bonfires, corn mazes, and other fun fall activities will be returning, so you might want to make some plans ahead of time on what kind of fall fun you will want to get into this year.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Burn bans lifted for Indiana Tri-State counties

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After roughly three weeks, counties on the Indiana side of the Tri-State are no longer under a burn ban. Many of the burn bans were issued because of July’s early dry conditions and low rainfall. But now with more rain washing across the Tri-State, the bans are no longer necessary. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SCPD: Santa Claus juvenile missing

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) wants help locating Kendall King, a missing juvenile. SCPD says on July 21 it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village in reference to a runaway juvenile. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and SCPD is trying to get King back home […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Sports
My 1053 WJLT

New Brewery Coming to Evansville’s West Side

Another place to try out a locally brewed beer is heading to Evansville's west side!. Sitting near Barker and the Lloyd Expressway sits a building that is about to have new life brought to it! The building was once just used as the University of Southern Indiana's scene, prop, and costume storage for their theater program. According to an article on USI.edu in 2018 the university board of trustees authorized the sale of this building. Here's what USI had to say about the building and its use:
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water

If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to wild crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders are on scene of a crash in Henderson County. Dispatch tells us it happened along Race Track Road this evening. Police say the crash happened due to a mechanical issue. According to HPD, the driver of the truck lost control after his clutch gave out. The truck hopped a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Officials: Car leaves scene after hitting Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a car hit an Evansville home and left the scene. It happened on South Garvin Avenue close to Cross Street. Officials were called out there around 3:30 Monday morning. EPD and the building inspector were called to investigate. We’re working to get more information....
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Tri State#Caper#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Police Officer Explains Secrecy Behind New Intersection Cameras Installed Around the City

You've likely seen online or heard in the news over the past couple of weeks that the Evansville Police Department recently installed a number of traffic cameras at intersections across the city. You've probably also heard the Department is not releasing the exact locations of those cameras. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Department stopped by the studio Tuesday morning to explain the reason behind the secrecy along with how the cameras, manufactured by Flock Safety, have already helped officers solve a number of crimes since they were installed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some closures are coming this week as Section 1 construction for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing gets underway Monday. A section of Kimsey Lane will close if the weather cooperates. That’s between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road, including the Kimsey Lane overpass of Highway 41...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Paramount+ show highlights Henderson missing persons case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new season of a show on Paramount+ is now streaming. It’s called Never Seen Again and features stories of people who have gone missing. Episode four features a local case, the disappearance of Heather Teague. She went missing in 1995 from Newburgh Beach. Kentucky...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville man recovering after business burns down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is recovering after losing his food truck to a fire, just months after a major health scare. Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que food truck caught on fire on July 15. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. It happened while the owner, Victor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle massive fire in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday night, several agencies battled a massive 3-alarm fire in Central City. Nearly 50 firefighters were called out to the blaze. The Greenville Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Monday on North Second Street. When they arrived on scene, they say several buildings, including a […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Camper trailer parked on sandbar in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As crews work to dredge the Ohio River on Thursday, an unusual sight was seen on Eyewitness News tower cameras. A camper trailer was seen parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River on Thursday. At this time, it is not known how someone was able to park the camper on the sandbar. In 2017, a truck was parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River for several days, becoming the source of much speculation and intrigue in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One dog resuscitated after house fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro firefighters said no one was hurt in an early morning fire on Sunday, thanks to a working smoke detector. Crews were sent to the fire around 3:30 on Whitetail Court. Firefighters said the homeowner was woken up by the smoke detector and was able to make it out of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Several agencies called to house fire in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a huge house fire Monday night. Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of North Second Street, just south of the Central City Elementary School around 8. Authorities say they experienced water supply issues, which made it difficult to battle...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to motorcycle on fire downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a fire near the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science earlier this afternoon. Dispatch tells us fire officials responded to the area for a motorcycle that caught on fire. An Eyewitness News crew near the scene captured an image of first responders after the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Donation boxes built by local Boy Scouts vandalized

LYNNVILLE, Ind, (WEHT) — The president of the Lynnville Town Council is upset after some food and book donation boxes are vandalized. Those boxes were built by local Boy Scouts. The boxes are not locked and donations are available 24/7. One of the food boxes had a door ripped off and a book box had […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy