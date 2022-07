So. You want to trade Juan Soto. (Are we still doing the Captain America meme? Let’s do the Captain America meme.) Soto is 23 years old. He’s already made two All-Star teams, won a batting title and a World Series, and has a higher career OBP than Mickey Mantle. His career wRC+ (154) is the same as Willie Mays (154) and higher than Hank Aaron (153). He’s having arguably the worst season of his career, and yet he’s walking almost 20 percent of the time and ranks 14th in the league in wRC+. Soto has posted an OBP of .400 each of the past four seasons, a feat only four other hitters have achieved twice in that time. (Soto also did it in 2018 but came up eight plate appearances short of qualifying for the leaderboard.)

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO