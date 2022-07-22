ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22: Atlantic man arrested following a pursuit

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued reports on several arrests between July 7th and the 19th. At around 12:30-a.m. on July 7th, Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on an un-plated GMC pickup, in the area of 220th and Vine Avenue, in Montgomery County. The...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Atlantic woman arrested on drug charges in Harlan

(Harlan, Iowa) – Officials with the Harlan Police Department report a woman from Cass County was arrested Monday, following a traffic stop. 32-year-old Michaela Lynn Hansen, of Atlantic, was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. David Glen Combs, 24, of Council Bluffs, was arrested July 21st on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of OWI 1st and Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $5,000. Gage Burman Kephart, 23, of Plattsmouth,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Woman arrested Wednesday morning in Red Oak; Non-injury accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak, Iowa) – A woman was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Red Oak, for Breach of Peace. Authorities say 23-year-old Brook Anna Marie Moon was taken into custody on the Simple Misdemeanor charge at around 2:13-a.m., in the 2400 block of N. 8th Street. She was being held in the Montgomery County LEC on a $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County accident injures 1

(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Monday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Highway 34, approximately a half-mile west of K Avenue shortly after 7:45 a.m. Authorities say a gold 2005 Chevy K2500 pickup driven by 18-year-old Slade Graham of Stanton was westbound on 34 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth T680 semitractor-trailer driven by 62-year-old Robert Mosby of Omaha. The pickup then crossed the eastbound lane, exited the roadway and struck a tree in the south ditch.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, IA
State
Iowa State
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Red Oak, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Crime & Safety
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
kjan.com

Page County man cited following a rollover/injury accident

An investigation into a rollover accident Friday afternoon resulted in a rural Clarinda man being cited for Failure to Maintain Control. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were notified at around 1:10-p.m. Friday about a motor vehicle accident having taken place in the vicinity of 200th Street and O Ave, about three-miles northwest of Clarinda.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic Police report, 7/26/22

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports six arrests. Last Saturday, 71-year-old Kenneth Harding Dempsey, of Harlan, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree, in connection with the theft of an antique candy scale from Bonneson’s Five and Ten. Dempsey appeared in court today (Tuesday), and waived a court appointed attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for 2-p.m. on August 11th. Separately, 20-year-old Dalton Clark, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI. He was later released from the Cass County Jail.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report, 7/26/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report the arrest on Monday night, of a Council Bluffs woman. 37-year-old Jessica Jo Clymer was arrested two outstanding Pott. County warrants, including Violation of Probation. She was being held in the Pott. County Jail. Sheriff’s Deputies served two separate warrants in inmates being held in the Pott. County Jail, Monday:
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

2 transported by helicopter following a collision in Union County, Sunday night

(Union County, Iowa) – Two women from Creston were injured during a collision Sunday night northwest of Creston. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 44-year-old Jessica Diane Lens was traveling east on 150th Street at around 11:48-p.m., when the vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 25. The pickup struck a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup that was northbound on Highway 25, and driven by 36-year-old Teagan Rae Gordon. Both vehicles came to rest in the northeast ditch. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputies detected the smell of alcohol coming from Lens, who also had bloodshot, watery eyes.
UNION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#United Nations#Marijuana#Gmc#The Mills County K9 Unit
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Update: Driver Identified In Minburn Crash Saturday Involving A Residence

The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash Saturday involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. Saturday after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.
MINBURN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) The Adair Police Department arrested a Rippey woman on drug charges. According to the report, Tamra Jean Mills, 42, was charged following a traffic stop at White Pole Road and Grant. During the stop, the officer observed a clear plastic bag under Mills’ right leg with what was believed to be marijuana inside. A search of the vehicle located a clear plastic bag that contained marijuana shake and another bag that contained marijuana, a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana wax and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. Mills was transported to the Adair County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was held on $3,300 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

5 arrested in Adair County last week

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports five recent arrests. Friday night (July 22nd), a traffic stop in Adair resulted in the arrest of a woman from Greene County. An Adair Police Officer stopped a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Tamra Jean Mills, of Rippey. While questioning Mills, the Officer noticed a clear plastic bag under her leg. The bag appeared to contain marijuana. A search of the vehicle recovered the bag, plus two bags of a marijuana shake, a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a pipe used for smoking meth. Mills was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 2nd offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd offense, and Poss. of Paraphernalia. She was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $3,300 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kjan.com

Man arrested in Fremont County on Burglary, Theft & other charges

(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports that at around 10:35-p.m., Friday, Fremont County Deputies were called to the Fremont County campgrounds south of Sidney for a report of a male who had threatened to kill three campers. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the male fled into a wooded area near the Fremont County Golf Course. A search was conducted, and the male was not located.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda man booked on warrant

(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man was booked on a warrant stemming from a pair of charges Monday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 40-year-old Joshua Jay Martin of Clarinda was arrested at the county courthouse on a Page County warrant for the original charges of consumption of alcohol in a public place -- 1st offense -- and disorderly conduct.
CLARINDA, IA
kjan.com

Clearfield woman arrested on a Burglary charge

(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports four recent arrests, including that of a woman arrested for Burglary. Authorities say 27-year-old Ashley Kay Heston, of Clearfield, was taken into custody early Friday afternoon, in the 700 block of W. Mills Street. Heston was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree. She was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
kjan.com

Chopper takes down power line in Page County, but lands safely

(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported after a helicopter struck a power line, cutting the line, Sunday evening. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, Deputies were dispatched a little after 6-p.m., to the area of 180th Street and Redwood Avenue, about 1.5-miles north of Clarinda, where the blades of a Bell Model 206 Helicopter had accidentally struck and cut the power line, while the chopper was in the process of spraying a field.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 22-25, 2022

10:56am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 600 Block of South Cedar Street. 2:20pm: The GCMC requested an officer conduct a Welfare Check on a subject in the 600 Block of South Cedar Street. The officer located the subject and advised them to call the hospital.
JEFFERSON, IA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Two Omaha Overdose Deaths

Omaha Police say officers went to the area of 30th and Larimore Avenue Monday evening on a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, they say Omaha Fire paramedics were administering Narcan to a female party, who had been located down in the living room. The paramedics then began CPR, and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stolen vehicles found by Omaha Police during Benson search

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police conducted a search while looking for stolen vehicles. Several stolen motorcycles and a boat were allegedly found when Omaha Police searched a lot over the weekend. Police got a warrant to search the lot in the Benson neighborhood near 61st and Binney after receiving reports of stolen vehicles.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy