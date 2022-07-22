Montgomery County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22: Atlantic man arrested following a pursuit

(Adair Co.) The Adair Police Department arrested a Rippey woman on drug charges. According to the report, Tamra Jean Mills, 42, was charged following a traffic stop at White Pole Road and Grant. During the stop, the officer observed a clear plastic bag under Mills’ right leg with what was believed to be marijuana inside. A search of the vehicle located a clear plastic bag that contained marijuana shake and another bag that contained marijuana, a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana wax and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. Mills was transported to the Adair County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was held on $3,300 cash or surety bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO