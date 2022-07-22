Montgomery County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22: Atlantic man arrested following a pursuit

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports five recent arrests. Friday night (July 22nd), a traffic stop in Adair resulted in the arrest of a woman from Greene County. An Adair Police Officer stopped a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Tamra Jean Mills, of Rippey. While questioning Mills, the Officer noticed a clear plastic bag under her leg. The bag appeared to contain marijuana. A search of the vehicle recovered the bag, plus two bags of a marijuana shake, a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a pipe used for smoking meth. Mills was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 2nd offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd offense, and Poss. of Paraphernalia. She was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $3,300 cash or surety bond.
Comments / 0