People in Powell Co. concerned with flood insurance costs rising

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, along with the London Police Department and Kentucky State Police, responded to a triple fatality crash Monday night on I-75. The crash happened near exit 38 in the southbound lanes. Investigators say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. Officers say a Toyota Tocoma pickup, driven by 21-year-old Joshua Poore of California, was going north in the southbound lane when it slammed into a Nissan Altima going south. Police say there were three people in the car, reportedly from the Chicago area, and confirmed all three people were killed. Poore received severe but not life-threatening injuries and was transported by Ambulance Inc. to UK hospital in Lexington. He is in the custody of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office with charges pending. More information about the victims will be released pending next of kin notifications. Lt. Chris Edwards continues to investigate.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO