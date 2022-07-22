ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell County, KY

People in Powell Co. concerned with flood insurance costs rising

By Julia Sandor
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a FEMA report, flood insurance premiums are rising and Powell County is afraid of the impacts it may have on its communities. Powell County is no stranger to flash floods and river floods. The National Flood Insurance Program is managed by FEMA and it...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

wymt.com

Kentucky legislators talk ATV trails, jobs at chamber meeting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Chris Fugate and State Senator Brandon Smith talked to Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday morning. They focused on coal jobs, ATV trails and the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. ”The ATV system in West Virginia, we’ve seen that they have grown...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (7/25/2022)

WATCH | UK celebrates official opening of Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. The new facility is 15,000 square feet and is more than double the size of the old center. WATCH | Henry Clay football looks to ‘finish’ the job in 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Blue Devils...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to fire at storage building in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to what was initially described as a large fire in Rockcastle County. Emergency management officials say crews from three fire departments responded to the scene on Hummel Road, about three-fourths of a mile from Renfro Valley. Initially, emergency management officials believed multiple buildings...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County community mourns EMS worker’s death

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department says the Floyd County community has lost another emergency responder. This comes after the community already lost three law enforcement officers in a June 30th shooting in Allen, Kentucky. Mike Lafferty was an EMS worker for his family-owned Trans Star Ambulance Service in Floyd County […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS teachers share concerns about large event before new school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Fayette County Public Schools teachers are sharing concerns about an upcoming, large event. All district employees are required to be at Rupp Arena for a convocation ceremony before the start of school. Some with the Kentucky 120 United AFT union worry COVID will spread through employees before the school year begins.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. gas price average down to $4 a gallon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers are feeling less pain at the pump as gas prices continue to drop. According to AAA, Kentucky’s average gas price is right at $4. In Lexington, the average is around $4.24 per gallon. But drivers in other parts of the state are paying less than $4.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Clay County lawyer named newest military judge for Kentucky National Guard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky attorney is one of the newest military judges for the Kentucky National Guard. Army Lt. Col. Richard Couch, a JAG Officer for the Kentucky National Guard and Assistant Clay County Attorney in Manchester, Kentucky was officially installed during a ceremony on July 1, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS considering student meal price increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Fayette County Public Schools will have to pay for meals again this year and the price may be going up. All students in the district ate for free the past two years because of the pandemic, but that’s changing in August. “We...
LEXINGTON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Former P’burg mayor arrested

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Former Prestonsburg Mayor Jerry Fannin was arrested Monday on felony theft and burglary charges. The 65-year-old Fannin is accused of entering a woman’s garage and leaving with several items, including a string trimmer and a bow. The items are said to be valued at more than $1,000.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington Restaurant Week

County by County (7/25/2022) WATCH | UK celebrates official opening of Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. The new facility is 15,000 square feet and is more than double the size of the old center. WATCH | Henry Clay football looks to 'finish' the job in 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

UK researchers develop revolutionary mask that kills Covid-19

KENTUCKY-A team of researchers at the University of Kentucky have created a revolutionary mask to protect against Covid-19 on a more advanced level. College of Engineering Professor Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Ph.D. (lovingly called DB by colleagues), led his Ph.D. student Rollie Mills and other researchers to develop a medical mask membrane that destroys covid spike protein on contact.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Update: More Information Released In Deadly Laurel County Triple Fatality

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, along with the London Police Department and Kentucky State Police, responded to a triple fatality crash Monday night on I-75. The crash happened near exit 38 in the southbound lanes. Investigators say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. Officers say a Toyota Tocoma pickup, driven by 21-year-old Joshua Poore of California, was going north in the southbound lane when it slammed into a Nissan Altima going south. Police say there were three people in the car, reportedly from the Chicago area, and confirmed all three people were killed. Poore received severe but not life-threatening injuries and was transported by Ambulance Inc. to UK hospital in Lexington. He is in the custody of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office with charges pending. More information about the victims will be released pending next of kin notifications. Lt. Chris Edwards continues to investigate.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

