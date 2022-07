Vice President Kamala Harris traveled today to Indiana as lawmakers weigh installing a near-total abortion ban in the state, as President Biden remains in Covid isolation until the end of the week. “This will be without a doubt a rollback of rights that women have in that state,” said NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster. The move comes after a 10-year-old girl from Ohio was forced to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion after she was raped.July 25, 2022.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO