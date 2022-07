Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (51-43) fell 4-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-42) to open a six-game set on Tuesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Lehigh Valley would strike first as CF Mickey Moniak led off the contest with a solo shot. Later in the inning, C Donny Sands would cross the plate on a Bulls fielding error and RF Justin Williams lined a two-run single on the next at-bat, to round out the four-run inning. In the bottom half of the frame, Bulls DH Ruben Cardenas tattooed an RBI single,while in the bottom of the third, 3B Jonathan Aranda lifted a sacrifice fly to cut the IronPigs lead to 4-2.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO