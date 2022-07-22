ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Fast-Rising Guard Elijah Gertrude Visiting Virginia Basketball Next Week

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkEbO_0gpV481p00

The three-star guard will take an official visit to UVA on July 28th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6VJh_0gpV481p00
Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ) will take an official visit to Virginia on July 28th.

The battle for Elijah Gertrude's commitment is heating up. One of the fastest-rising prospects in the class of 2023 this summer just picked up an offer from Bill Self and the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks. Virginia offered Gertrude back in late June and the Cavaliers will have their chance to pitch the 6'3" combo guard when he takes his official visit to UVA on July 28th.

Currently rated a three-star by the major recruiting sites, that is expected to change when the rankings are updated to reflect Gertrude's stellar play this summer. 247Sports currently has Gertrude ranked as the No. 8 player in New Jersey, the No. 21 combo guard in the country, and the No. 138 overall prospect in the class of 2023. His offer sheet includes Virginia, Kansas, St. John's, Syracuse, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Iona, DePaul, Pittsburgh, and St. Bonaventure.

The Jersey City, New Jersey native took visits to St. John's and Seton Hall, Jersey schools that are close to home, in June. Gertrude is planning to visit Kansas and Syracuse after he takes his official visit to Virginia next week.

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

“The Virginia offer really means a lot,” Gertrude told CavsCorner last week. “Just being able to go to Virginia and visit is going to be awesome. I have been able to watch Virginia a lot growing up and they are always on the national stage. It is an amazing offer for me.”

Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford is in Augusta this week for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, a basketball tournament where Gertrude is continuing to impress. Gertrude's Albany City Rocks team is 5-0 so far heading into Friday night's quarterfinal game against Houston Hoops. After spending Thursday in Chicago, UVA head coach Tony Bennett has reportedly joined Williford in Augusta on Friday to see some of Virginia's targets, including Gertrude.

Gertrude is focused on finishing the summer strong, hoping to take home the Peach Jam championship this week, before turning his attention to his own recruitment. The schools close to home - St. John's, Seton Hall, Rutgers, etc. - will certainly make a big push, and Kansas will obviously get a quality look, but Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers will have a chance to make their case to Gertrude next weekend.

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed Idaho's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Blake Buchanan commits to Virginia basketball (; 0:24)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

Virginia Basketball Still in the Mix for Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser

UVA Football: Tony Elliott Makes Debut at ACC Football Kickoff

Virginia Football: Thompson and Wicks Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Rachel Clark | UVA Women's Lacrosse

Four Cavaliers Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Brennan Armstrong Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Virginia Basketball to Face Baylor in Roman Main Event in Las Vegas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Offers Richmond Guard Davin Cosby

Davin Cosby's recruitment has picked up significantly in the month of July after his impressive performances at the Adidas 3SSB Championships. This week, LSU and Tennessee extended offers to the Benedictine (Richmond, VA) guard on Sunday followed by USC on Monday. On Tuesday, it was Tony Bennett's turn, as Cosby announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Virginia following a zoom call.
RICHMOND, VA
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Swimmer Emma Weyant Transfers to Florida

When the Virginia women's swimming and diving team begins its quest for a third-consecutive NCAA national championship, the Cavaliers will be without one of their best swimmers from last season. Rising sophomore Emma Weyant is transferring to Florida, she announced via an Instagram post on Sunday. "Thank you to my...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Basketball
Jersey City, NJ
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
Jersey City, NJ
College Basketball
WHSV

JMU football picked sixth in Sun Belt East Division

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced. James Madison has been picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division. The Dukes are making their FBS and Sun Belt debut during the 2022 season. JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton, who racked up 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team offense.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Bennett
fox40jackson.com

Virginia man catches 66-pound blue catfish, breaks state record

There is a new fishing record in Virginia. Jason Emmel, of Louisa, Virginia, broke the state record catching a 66-pound, 5-ounce blue catfish with a bow and arrow, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. ILLINOIS TEEN FISHERMAN CATCHES 50-INCH MUSKIE: ‘A WHOLE EXPERIENCE’. The fish – which...
LOUISA, VA
visitstaunton.com

Ride the Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

The railroad came to Staunton in 1854 and helped transform a quiet town into a bustling commercial center. Alternative forms of shipping and transportation have claimed some of the local railroad’s glory, but travelers have always been able to embark by rail from downtown Staunton. And now, train fans have a new way to ride the rails! Starting in August, the Virginia Scenic Railway is offering recreational tours of the Shenandoah Valley that start and stop in historic downtown Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#Basketball Tournament#Fast Rising Guard#Nj#Kansas Jayhawks#Next Point Guard
cbs19news

Charlottesville man dies in single vehicle car crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 News)--ACPD Responding to fatal car crash. "At approximately 5:34 pm, on Saturday, July 22, 2022, units from Albemarle County Police Department along with career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road. The driver...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall welcomes new retail store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is working on construction, and now, they’re welcoming a new store. On Wednesday, River Ridge Mall announced that they have officially opened a new retail store in the Center Court area of the mall. The release said Windsor Fashions...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Popular Mexican food restaurant closing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular Mexican food restaurant is closing its doors for the last time in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Mi Patron will serve their customers for the last time at the location on Wards Road. Mi Patron did not share a reason as to why they are closing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy