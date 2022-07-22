Fast-Rising Guard Elijah Gertrude Visiting Virginia Basketball Next Week

The three-star guard will take an official visit to UVA on July 28th

Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ) will take an official visit to Virginia on July 28th.

The battle for Elijah Gertrude's commitment is heating up. One of the fastest-rising prospects in the class of 2023 this summer just picked up an offer from Bill Self and the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks. Virginia offered Gertrude back in late June and the Cavaliers will have their chance to pitch the 6'3" combo guard when he takes his official visit to UVA on July 28th.

Currently rated a three-star by the major recruiting sites, that is expected to change when the rankings are updated to reflect Gertrude's stellar play this summer. 247Sports currently has Gertrude ranked as the No. 8 player in New Jersey, the No. 21 combo guard in the country, and the No. 138 overall prospect in the class of 2023. His offer sheet includes Virginia, Kansas, St. John's, Syracuse, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Iona, DePaul, Pittsburgh, and St. Bonaventure.

The Jersey City, New Jersey native took visits to St. John's and Seton Hall, Jersey schools that are close to home, in June. Gertrude is planning to visit Kansas and Syracuse after he takes his official visit to Virginia next week.

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

“The Virginia offer really means a lot,” Gertrude told CavsCorner last week. “Just being able to go to Virginia and visit is going to be awesome. I have been able to watch Virginia a lot growing up and they are always on the national stage. It is an amazing offer for me.”

Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford is in Augusta this week for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, a basketball tournament where Gertrude is continuing to impress. Gertrude's Albany City Rocks team is 5-0 so far heading into Friday night's quarterfinal game against Houston Hoops. After spending Thursday in Chicago, UVA head coach Tony Bennett has reportedly joined Williford in Augusta on Friday to see some of Virginia's targets, including Gertrude.

Gertrude is focused on finishing the summer strong, hoping to take home the Peach Jam championship this week, before turning his attention to his own recruitment. The schools close to home - St. John's, Seton Hall, Rutgers, etc. - will certainly make a big push, and Kansas will obviously get a quality look, but Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers will have a chance to make their case to Gertrude next weekend.

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed Idaho's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Blake Buchanan commits to Virginia basketball (; 0:24)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

Virginia Basketball Still in the Mix for Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser

UVA Football: Tony Elliott Makes Debut at ACC Football Kickoff

Virginia Football: Thompson and Wicks Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Rachel Clark | UVA Women's Lacrosse

Four Cavaliers Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Brennan Armstrong Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Virginia Basketball to Face Baylor in Roman Main Event in Las Vegas