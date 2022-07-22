ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of hate crime when he shouts antisemitic slurs during Holocaust commemoration

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
VILLAGE OF GOSHEN - A 30-year-old man is accused of driving past a Holocaust commemoration and shouting antisemitic slurs in the village last week.

He was arrested by village police Thursday and is facing several charges, including harassment as a hate crime.

Rabbi Meir Borenstein of the Chabad of Orange County, described the verbal attack as a "scary" situation.

Borenstein said during a news conference on Friday that the Chabad was hosting the memorial service on Thursday night last week, with a Holocaust survivor as the featured speaker.

At one point during the service, which was held outdoors, the suspect drove past and "yelled out really terrible slurs and racial comments" that Borenstein characterized as antisemitic.

Borenstein said the suspect made a U-turn, drove past the site again and started yelling more antisemitic comments before driving away.

Village of Goshen police who were patrolling at the event chased after the suspect but did not catch him. But he reportedly turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Borenstein was relieved by the man's arrest and hopes this will discourage others from committing similar acts.

"This will not be tolerated in Orange County," Borenstein said. "We all live in this one world, and God wants it to be a good world."

Inaudy Gil-Esposito, executive director of the Orange County Human Rights Commission, who joined Borenstein for the news conference, agreed that such acts will not be tolerated.

"Today we stand with our Jewish neighbors in saying, 'Enough is enough,'" Gil-Esposito said.

Village police charged the suspect, who is from the hamlet of Wallkill, with first-degree harassment, a misdemeanor, as a hate crime; disruption of a religious service, also a misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, both violations.

This was the latest in a series of hate crime incidents in the region recently.

Four teenagers were charged with hate crimes in the town of Ramapo in Rockland County after four members of the Orthodox community there were struck or nearly struck by objects being thrown or shot from a moving vehicle earlier this month.

And victims have been members of multiple ethnic and racial groups. A Yonkers man recently was indicted on hate crime charges for the March beating of an Asian-American woman in the foyer of her apartment building.

Leah Canton, Orange County's executive assistant district attorney, said her office will be monitoring the Goshen case to ensure that all the appropriate charges have been filed.

The suspect was released and issued an appearance ticket. He is due to return to Village of Goshen Court on Aug. 3.

Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown PD to launch pilot program for persons in need

MIDDLETOWN – The Middletown Police Department will be hiring a full-time community caseworker to assist officers in cases dealing with people with special needs. The pilot program will be funded by a $75,000 state grant secured by Senator James Skoufis, who came to Middletown on Tuesday to make the announcement.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
