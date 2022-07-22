Cincinnati tight ends Josh Whyle, Leonard Taylor named to John Mackey Award watch list

University of Cincinnati tight ends Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle both were named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in college football.

The Mackey Foundation on Friday announced the list that includes the two Bearcats and 52 other FBS tight ends.

Cincinnati is one of five schools (Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina) with multiple players on the list.

Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound graduate student, had career-highs in catches (28), yards (268) and touchdowns (four) last season.

The Springfield, Ohio, native started 13 of 14 games in 2021, catching a pass in every game. Taylor has recorded a catch in a team-best 24 straight contests dating back to the 2020 season-opener.

Whyle, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior, had 25 catches for 320 yards and six touchdowns a season ago, including five scores over a four-week span.

The La Salle High School product earned an All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention in 2021 after appearing on the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award last summer.

Whyle finished the 2020 campaign with 28 catches for 353 yards and six touchdowns and earned second-team All-AAC honors.

Cincinnati first-year offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli said earlier this year he plans to run a lot of offensive sets this season with Taylor and Whyle on the field at the same time.

"Whyle and Lenny have got to be a huge part of the offense," he said. "I think we've got to do a better job of personnel-ing some things with those two guys and playing to their strengths and not asking them things that are kind of outside of that. But I think our 12 personnel package (one running back and two tight ends) last year gave people some fits, and those guys' ability to run and catch the ball is obviously a matchup issue on defense."

Guidugli, Taylor, Whyle and the Bearcats open the season Sept. 3 at Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas.