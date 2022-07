Partners in Routt County has received AmeriCorps funding for its long-standing School Based Mentoring Program, and the PRC group is looking to hire mentors in the community. The school-based mentor program places mentors in schools throughout Routt County. Each mentor works one on one with up to 10 students who have been identified as needing additional social support. Mentors also provide academic support and programming open to all students in the schools.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO