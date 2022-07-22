ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay alder person requesting new flag policy at city buildings

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — There is a proposal in the Green Bay Common Council Chambers about a new flag policy. District 8 senior Chris Wery is requesting the city only fly the American, State, and City flags at City Hall and other city buildings. “Once you...

Comments / 0

 

Cause of Green Bay, Fox River fish die-off remains unclear

The cause of a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters in June remains unknown. Reports of the die-off came in on June 18, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were monitoring the situation by June 20. Andrea Seldacek, public information officer for the...
GREEN BAY, WI
No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m. at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz...
Allen Watches Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette

Allen Schaut, 82, of Green Bay, passed away on July 15, 2022 at St. Vincent’s hospital surrounded by family. Allen was born April 19, 1940 to Milton and Ardella (Charles) Schaut. He graduated from Preble High School in 1958. He served in the Air Force during the height of the Cold War. Allen married Ginger LeMere in 1960. Together they raised three boys. Allen was an avid sportsman and enjoyed taking his family fishing, camping, hunting, snowmobile riding and anything else to get everyone outdoors. Allen worked at WI Public Service Company until his retirement. Allen is survived by his wife, Ginger Schaut (LeMere), children Jay (Yuki), Jeff (Emmanuella), Lee (Chikako), his big brother Ron (Mary), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘Bash at the Beach’ makes big splash in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s the best way to beat the heat? By taking a dip in the water and cooling off of course!. And a summertime classic event in Ashwaubenon offered heat-stricken residents just that – and more. On Sunday, Wisconsinites enjoyed the lovely summer weather...
UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute Caters to the Curious

UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) has gone live with their catalog of available classes for Fall 2022. The headline on the catalog is “Forward Together,” which nods to LLI’s rich volunteer history, a history that caters to the curious learner . LLI has created an...
GREEN BAY, WI

