Green Bay alder person requesting new flag policy at city buildings

Allen Schaut, 82, of Green Bay, passed away on July 15, 2022 at St. Vincent’s hospital surrounded by family. Allen was born April 19, 1940 to Milton and Ardella (Charles) Schaut. He graduated from Preble High School in 1958. He served in the Air Force during the height of the Cold War. Allen married Ginger LeMere in 1960. Together they raised three boys. Allen was an avid sportsman and enjoyed taking his family fishing, camping, hunting, snowmobile riding and anything else to get everyone outdoors. Allen worked at WI Public Service Company until his retirement. Allen is survived by his wife, Ginger Schaut (LeMere), children Jay (Yuki), Jeff (Emmanuella), Lee (Chikako), his big brother Ron (Mary), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO