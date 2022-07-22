ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

WATCH NOW: County Board bans non-governmental funding for administering elections | Government & Politics

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenosha County won’t be accepting private grants to fund the administering of its elections any time soon, joining a growing list of municipalities in Wisconsin concerned about outside political forces influencing the local voting process. The County Board voted 15-8 approving a resolution on Tuesday that prohibits county...

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site. The court did not address whether voters can receive assistance when returning their ballots by mail. Wolfe, when discussing the ruling at a news conference, said “right now, the voter is the one required to mail the ballot.” Wolfe was referring to a state law that says that absentee ballot envelopes “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New COVID-19 Variant Discovered in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Public health officials in Madison say they’ve discovered a unique variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms the variant was found in wastewater Thursday. There’s no evidence the variant has made anyone sick. Public Health Madison and Dane...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘I have not received a raise in 5 years’: Policies & pay cause teachers to resign from Wisconsin school district

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin is facing certain challenges after a number of employees announced their resignations during a public board meeting. At the July Board of Education Meeting, the Waukesha School District approved the 32 resignations, one leave of absence and 27 new and continuing contracts. This decision drew the ire of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
whby.com

Trump rally for Michels August 5

WAUKESHA, WI — Former President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin next week as part of a rally for republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. The August 5th event will be held at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds at 7:00 P.M. Door open to the public at 2:00 P.M. For ticket information click here.
wpr.org

In western Wisconsin congressional debate, Democrats seek to appeal to voters across the political spectrum

Ahead of the Aug. 9 primary, four Democratic candidates are working to win over voters in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. On the primary ballot this year are small business owner Rebecca Cooke, retired CIA officer Deb McGrath, La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann and state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. The candidates met during a debate at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last week in front of members of the press and their campaigns.
LA CROSSE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

These Are Wisconsin's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Third-largest Mega Millions drawing is happening today

MILWAUKEE — Today, people have a chance of becoming $830 million richer. The third-largest Mega Millions drawing is happening today at 10 p.m. CT, and Wisconsin is no stranger to big winners. A New Berlin man claimed the fourth-largest jackpot in the country. His winning ticket was worth $768 million.
NEW BERLIN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Cause of Green Bay, Fox River fish die-off remains unclear

The cause of a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters in June remains unknown. Reports of the die-off came in on June 18, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were monitoring the situation by June 20. Andrea Seldacek, public information officer for the...
GREEN BAY, WI

