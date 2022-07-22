ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Iris A. Doksansky

By Brent Wasenius
 4 days ago

Iris A. Doksansky, 84, of Fremont died Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Providence Place in Fremont. Iris was born January 14, 1938, in Hooper, Nebraska to Alvin and Mercedes ‘Mulliken’ Christensen. Iris married Richard D. Smith and together they had three children. On January 14, 1993, Iris married J.L. ‘Dok’ Doksansky....

James W. Waage

James W. Waage 77 of Fremont passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. He was born April 9, 1945 in Villisca, Iowa, to Fay and Dorothy (Lane) Waage. James grew up on a farm near Vallisca, Iowa. He also lived in Colorado and Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army from December 17, 1964 to December 15, 1967 During Vietnam. James married Nancy Jo Wilbur January 11, 1968 in Fremont. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, coin collecting and woodworking, mostly making furniture. He loved his motorcycle (even though he knew it was dangerous) but mostly he loved his baby — his 1964 black Pontiac GTO. The greatest love was his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. James was also a very quiet person. He worked at Magnus metal for 39 years retiring in 2008. James was a member of Joseph C H Bales #18 D.A.V. and VFW Post #854 both of Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
Torres named board member to Children’s Home Society

Christine Torres of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce has been named a new board member to the Nebraska Children’s Home Society. The board works to ensure the longevity of the organization, overseeing the funds raised to help Nebraska families in need. The NCHS board of directors is also the board of directors for the NCHS Foundation.
FREMONT, NE
North Bend Cheer and Dance wins sand sculpture event

North Bend Central Cheer and Dance captured first place in the Sand Sculptures on Main event Saturday during Crazy Days in downtown Fremont. The winning entry was North Bend Central Tiger Island that featured a lighthouse on an island and two small boats. MainStreet Fremont hosted the event during which...
NORTH BEND, NE
MFH offering free oral, head, neck cancer screenings

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 65,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a head and neck cancer in 2022 alone. As with any cancer, early diagnosis is key. Methodist Fremont Health is hosting free oral, head and neck cancer screenings from 10 to 11:45 a.m. August 18 to...
FREMONT, NE

