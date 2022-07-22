ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Storage building stolen in Anderson Co.

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said an entire building was stolen from an Anderson County property.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone took a 12 foot by 20 foot storage building along with all of its contents between July 3 and July 18.

The building was behind a home on Hebron Church Road near Iva, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on its location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4440.

