ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois extends driver’s license expiration again

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080Mwd_0gpV0UGA00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been worrying about renewing your driver’s license, you now have a little more time after Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended expiration dates — again.

Now, driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learning permits will remain valid until December 1st, 2022.

The extensions began after a backlog of renewals was created following the COVID-19 lockdowns. During the pandemic and the months that followed, some drivers’ license facilities also started requiring customers to set up appointments, rather than group together in a waiting room and potentially spread the infection.

The extensions do not apply to CDL licenses and permits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wlds.com

IL Awards Conditional Licenses For 149 New Adult Use Cannabis Facilities, Jacksonville Location on the List

Illinois is awarding nearly 150 new adult use cannabis dispensary licenses, including one that will allow a Jacksonville dispensary to open its doors. 149 conditional licenses were the first to be issued by the state’s recreational cannabis law late this week. The awarding of the licenses are based off of 3 lotteries conducted last year. Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Mario Treto says the awardees reflect the state’s commitment to equity with the new awardees being 41% majority black-owned and 4% Latino-owned.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Ameren Illinois offering bill payment relief to low-income customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Worrying about your energy bills? Ameren has a solution. Ameren Illinois is holding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. It will provide $12 million bill payment relief to 66,000 customers. Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to an energy shortage. The increasing supply cost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Expiration#Cdl#Nexstar Media Inc
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Kumar Sentenced to 25 Years in Illinois Department of Corrections; Must Register for Life.

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On April 10, 2022, 35-year-old Gaurav “Gary” Kumar, formerly of Bismarck, Illinois; plead guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony for which the defendant must serve 85% of the sentence. The mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole) is decided by the Illinois Department of Correction and could be a range from three years to life.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana Republicans pass abortion bill

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana narrowly advanced a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state. A special committee voted seven to five in favor of the proposal. It prohibits abortions, except in cases of rape or if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill was met with protests […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving in Illinois?

Let's be honest, we've all done it. Eating while driving, but have you ever thought if it's illegal to do in Illinois?. Whether we are traveling for a vacation or running through the drive-thru real quick to get back to work eating in the car has gotten a little convenient for a lot of people. I know I've done it. When you're busy at work and just don't have time to drive back and eat your meal, you just eat in the can on the way back to work. But, is it illegal?
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois awards 41% of recreational marijuana licenses to Black-owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker issued the first conditional licenses to Illinois recreational marijuana dispensaries on Friday. One hundred and forty-nine went to businesses selected during three lotteries last summer. Four of those were issued in Rockford. The licenses were awarded to those considered “social equity applicants,” which the state says places an […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois Democrats keep public, Republicans, from attending work groups

(The Center Square) – Newly announced working groups Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced are partisan and a sign to one Republican the supermajority party may not have enough votes to advance controversial issues before an election. Monday, Welch announced Democrats that are part of four...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Ottawa man arrested for threatening an official

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ryan A. Rhodes was arrested in Colorado for threatening a public official in Illinois. Rhodes, 31, is from Ottawa, IL. He was arrested on July 4, 2022 in Estes Park, CO. LaSalle County’s original warrant for Rhodes was for threatening a public official, which...
OTTAWA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy