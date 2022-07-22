Illinois extends driver’s license expiration again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been worrying about renewing your driver’s license, you now have a little more time after Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended expiration dates — again.
Now, driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learning permits will remain valid until December 1st, 2022.
The extensions began after a backlog of renewals was created following the COVID-19 lockdowns. During the pandemic and the months that followed, some drivers’ license facilities also started requiring customers to set up appointments, rather than group together in a waiting room and potentially spread the infection.
The extensions do not apply to CDL licenses and permits.
