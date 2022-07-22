Illinois extends driver’s license expiration again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been worrying about renewing your driver’s license, you now have a little more time after Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended expiration dates — again.

Now, driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learning permits will remain valid until December 1st, 2022.

The extensions began after a backlog of renewals was created following the COVID-19 lockdowns. During the pandemic and the months that followed, some drivers’ license facilities also started requiring customers to set up appointments, rather than group together in a waiting room and potentially spread the infection.

The extensions do not apply to CDL licenses and permits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.