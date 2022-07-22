ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Marlboro by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Monroe, or near Marshville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wingate, Marshville and Sturdivants. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anson County in central North Carolina Southwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Richmond County in central North Carolina Southeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 735 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marshville to near Wadesboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights and Lilesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC

