ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 06:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 112. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Friday will likely be the hottest day with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy