ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Updates: Karrie Webb wins 2022 Senior LPGA Championship at Salina Country Club

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEG47_0gpUzRXo00

Karrie Webb maintained her lead after two rounds in the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship.

Webb claimed the title finishing -14, four strokes better than Annika Sörenstam who finished the tournament at -10. Laura Diaz finished third at -7.

Full results can be found here .

More: Four Salina area golfers experience a round of golf with LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13roBB_0gpUzRXo00

More: Golf legend Annika Sörenstam returns to Kansas to play in Senior LPGA Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DS5ww_0gpUzRXo00

More: Salina Country Club hosts 2022 Senior LPGA Championship this week. Here's what to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT70u_0gpUzRXo00

More: Saline County natives Kolzow, Rodriguez and Poague to play in Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Updates: Karrie Webb wins 2022 Senior LPGA Championship at Salina Country Club

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Salina, KS
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Juli Inkster#Lisa Grimes#Salina Country Club#Kansas Shrine#The Salina Journal
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

732
Followers
591
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy