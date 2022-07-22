Updates: Karrie Webb wins 2022 Senior LPGA Championship at Salina Country Club

Karrie Webb maintained her lead after two rounds in the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship.

Webb claimed the title finishing -14, four strokes better than Annika Sörenstam who finished the tournament at -10. Laura Diaz finished third at -7.

Full results can be found here .

