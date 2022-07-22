How, where and when you can vote for Wisconsin’s August primary election and who is on the ballot

Aug. 9 marks Wisconsin’s partisan primary election. On the ballot are several major statewide races that will determine the candidates for the November midterm election. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.

What's on the ballot?

This election is a partisan primary, requiring voters to only vote for one party when selecting candidates. Many of the roles up for election this fall include incumbents seeking reelection. Each one has the possibility of shifting state leadership and party control from the Democrats to the Republican party.

Statewide races

Milwaukee County races

When is the August partisan primary?

The August primary will take place Aug. 9. Voters can cast their ballot in person at their polling location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to find your polling location

Some district borders have been redrawn since the last election. To confirm where you should be voting on Aug. 9, visit myvote.wi.gov and enter your address. This will allow the system to identify your polling location as well as candidates on the ballot in your district.

What you need to bring with you on election day

Previous elections have brought instances of voter confusion in regard to proper documentation to register to vote and cast your ballot. The following items are necessary to have when you head to the polls in August. Should say something like:

Voter ID ( A Wisconsin driver's license , even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended)

, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended) Wisconsin Identification Card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (available for free)

(available for free) A military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

issued by a U.S. uniformed service A U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (can be used even if expired, regardless of expiration date).

Voter registration

Wisconsin voters are able to register to vote in-person at their polling location before casting their ballot. Voter registration and address changes will also be available at early voting sites from Tuesday, July 26, until Friday, Aug. 5.

How and where to early vote

Early voting for Milwaukee residents will take place at several locations in Milwaukee County from Tuesday, July 26, until Saturday, Aug. 6. The following locations will be open on weekdays (Monday - Friday) from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will open on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Absentee Voting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes were illegal in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Wisconsin law mandates voters to place their ballots in the mail, only making exceptions for the ballots of individuals who are disabled to have someone place their ballot in the mail for them. If you would like to cast your vote absentee, follow the steps below.

Go to myvote.wi.gov's "Vote Absentee by Mail" page.

If needed, update your address (a Wisconsin driver's license is required for this online step).

(a Wisconsin driver's license is required for this online step). Confirm that you have resided at your current residential address for at least 28 consecutive days prior to the next election , with no present intent to move.

, with no present intent to move. Confirm that you are not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or supervision.

Once you have updated your address return to the "Vote Absentee by Mail" page and request your absentee ballot.

Who is running for governor?

Tony Evers (Democratic) - Incumbent

Rebecca Kleefisch (Republican)

Tim Michels (Republican)

Timothy Ramthun (Republican)

Adam J. Fischer (Republican)

Wisconsin governor election updates:Tim Michels' releases economic plan, wants to eliminate personal property tax

Who is running for senator?

Ron Johnson (Republican) - Incumbent

David Schroeder (Republican)

Mandela Barnes (Democrat)

Alex Lasry (Democrat)

Sarah Godlewski (Democrat)

Tom Nelson (Democrat)

Steven Olikara (Democrat)

Kou Lee (Democrat)

Peter Peckarsky (Democrat)

Darrell Williams (Democrat)

Who is running for lieutenant governor?

Peng Her (Democrat)

Sara Rodriguez (Democrat)

Patrick Testin (Republican)

Will Martin (Republican)

Kyle Yudes (Republican)

Roger Roth (Republican)

David C. Varnam (Republican)

Cindy Werner (Republican)

David D. King (Republican)

Jonathan Wichmann (Republican)

Who is running for attorney general?

Josh Kaul (Democrat) - Incumbent

Eric Toney (Republican)

Karen Mueller (Republican)

Adam Jarchow (Republican)

Who is running for secretary of state?

Doug La Follette (Democrat) - Incumbent

Alexia Sabor (Democrat)

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (Republican)

Jay Schroeder (Republican)

Justin D. Schmidtka (Republican)

Who is running for state treasurer?

Aaron Richardson (Democrat)

Angelito Tenorio (Democrat)

Gillian M. Battino (Democrat)

John S. Leiber (Republican)

Orlando Owens (Republican)

Who is running for Milwaukee County Sheriff?

Thomas Beal (Democratic)

Denita Renee Ball (Democratic)

Brian Barkow (Democratic)

Who is running for Milwaukee County Clerk Of Circuit Court?