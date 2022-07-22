ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How, where and when you can vote for Wisconsin’s August primary election and who is on the ballot

By Tamia Fowlkes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Aug. 9 marks Wisconsin’s partisan primary election. On the ballot are several major statewide races that will determine the candidates for the November midterm election. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.

What's on the ballot?

This election is a partisan primary, requiring voters to only vote for one party when selecting candidates. Many of the roles up for election this fall include incumbents seeking reelection. Each one has the possibility of shifting state leadership and party control from the Democrats to the Republican party.

Statewide races

Milwaukee County races

When is the August partisan primary?

The August primary will take place Aug. 9. Voters can cast their ballot in person at their polling location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to find your polling location

Some district borders have been redrawn since the last election. To confirm where you should be voting on Aug. 9, visit myvote.wi.gov and enter your address. This will allow the system to identify your polling location as well as candidates on the ballot in your district.

What you need to bring with you on election day

Previous elections have brought instances of voter confusion in regard to proper documentation to register to vote and cast your ballot. The following items are necessary to have when you head to the polls in August. Should say something like:

  • Voter ID (A Wisconsin driver's license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended)
  • Wisconsin Identification Card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (available for free)
  • A military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service
  • A U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (can be used even if expired, regardless of expiration date).

Voter registration

Wisconsin voters are able to register to vote in-person at their polling location before casting their ballot. Voter registration and address changes will also be available at early voting sites from Tuesday, July 26, until Friday, Aug. 5.

How and where to early vote

Early voting for Milwaukee residents will take place at several locations in Milwaukee County from Tuesday, July 26, until Saturday, Aug. 6. The following locations will be open on weekdays (Monday - Friday) from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will open on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Absentee Voting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes were illegal in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Wisconsin law mandates voters to place their ballots in the mail, only making exceptions for the ballots of individuals who are disabled to have someone place their ballot in the mail for them. If you would like to cast your vote absentee, follow the steps below.

  • Go to myvote.wi.gov's "Vote Absentee by Mail" page.
  • If needed, update your address (a Wisconsin driver's license is required for this online step).
  • Confirm that you have resided at your current residential address for at least 28 consecutive days prior to the next election, with no present intent to move.
  • Confirm that you are not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or supervision.
  • Once you have updated your address return to the "Vote Absentee by Mail" page and request your absentee ballot.

Who is running for governor?

  • Tony Evers (Democratic) - Incumbent
  • Rebecca Kleefisch (Republican)
  • Tim Michels (Republican)
  • Timothy Ramthun (Republican)
  • Adam J. Fischer (Republican)

Wisconsin governor election updates:Tim Michels' releases economic plan, wants to eliminate personal property tax

Who is running for senator?

  • Ron Johnson (Republican) - Incumbent
  • David Schroeder (Republican)
  • Mandela Barnes (Democrat)
  • Alex Lasry (Democrat)
  • Sarah Godlewski (Democrat)
  • Tom Nelson (Democrat)
  • Steven Olikara (Democrat)
  • Kou Lee (Democrat)
  • Peter Peckarsky (Democrat)
  • Darrell Williams (Democrat)

Who is running for lieutenant governor?

  • Peng Her (Democrat)
  • Sara Rodriguez (Democrat)
  • Patrick Testin (Republican)
  • Will Martin (Republican)
  • Kyle Yudes (Republican)
  • Roger Roth (Republican)
  • David C. Varnam (Republican)
  • Cindy Werner (Republican)
  • David D. King (Republican)
  • Jonathan Wichmann (Republican)

Who is running for attorney general?

  • Josh Kaul (Democrat) - Incumbent
  • Eric Toney (Republican)
  • Karen Mueller (Republican)
  • Adam Jarchow (Republican)

Who is running for secretary of state?

  • Doug La Follette (Democrat) - Incumbent
  • Alexia Sabor (Democrat)
  • Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (Republican)
  • Jay Schroeder (Republican)
  • Justin D. Schmidtka (Republican)

Who is running for state treasurer?

  • Aaron Richardson (Democrat)
  • Angelito Tenorio (Democrat)
  • Gillian M. Battino (Democrat)
  • John S. Leiber (Republican)
  • Orlando Owens (Republican)

Who is running for Milwaukee County Sheriff?

  • Thomas Beal (Democratic)
  • Denita Renee Ball (Democratic)
  • Brian Barkow (Democratic)

Who is running for Milwaukee County Clerk Of Circuit Court?

  • George Christenson (Democratic)
  • Anna Maria Hodges (Democratic)

voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin waste, fraud, mismanagement audit finds sloppy DNR contract

(The Center Square) –Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is getting dinged in the latest audit of the state’s Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline. The Legislative Audit Bureau released the report this week. Of the 46 waste, fraud, or mismanagement claims to come into the state between January...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cities Top the List of Best Places to Live

New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live and work. Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row. “From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Governor Evers Approves US 53 Pavement Replacement Project In Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY -- To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $17.59 million contract with prime contractor Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls for a multiyear pavement replacement project on US 53 in Washburn County from Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona to Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 1.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

New COVID-19 Variant Discovered in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Public health officials in Madison say they’ve discovered a unique variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms the variant was found in wastewater Thursday. There’s no evidence the variant has made anyone sick. Public Health Madison and Dane...
WISCONSIN STATE
