Nashville, TN

Meet Delishia Porterfield, candidate for Tennessee House District 52

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Tennessean Editorial Board asked candidates on the Aug. 4 state and federal primary ballot in Tennessee to answer our questionnaire. Find biographical information and their responses to 10 questions. Early voting started on July 15.

More: Learn about candidates running in the Aug. 4 Tennessee primary election | Editorial

Biographical Information

  • Name: Delishia Danielle Porterfield
  • Age (at time of Aug. 4 election): 40
  • Neighborhood, town and/or city: Nashville
  • Education: Master of Education in Special Education: Mild to Moderate Disabilities K-12; Tennessee State University Bachelor of Science in Africana Studies; Tennessee State University
  • Job history: I previously taught students with disabilities at Antioch Middle and Thurgood Marshall Middle in Antioch prior to becoming a Special Education Coach serving families in East Nashville and North Nashville. I am currently the Director of Leadership and Advocacy for a non-profit in Nashville.
  • Family: My family consists of my amazing 15-year-old daughter, who is a Metro Nashville Public Schools rising 10th grade student and our rescue fur-babies; our pup Seven and our kitten Violet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwDsA_0gpUyxd900

Ten Questions about your Candidacy

What office are you seeking? (Include district)

Tennessee State Representative District 52 (Democrat)

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running because Nashville's progress is being stymied by Republicans at the state Capitol and we have to have an experienced advocate with legislative experience who isn't afraid to stand up and fight for our values and who knows how to be effective and get legislation passed.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)? (Please specify if you are unopposed, but feel free to answer)

My time as a special education teacher gives me insight into our public education system and more broadly into the incredible positive impact that our public institutions can have on our community. As a member of Nashville's city council, I have real experience fighting and winning improvements in our city. Lastly, as a mom, I spend every day thinking about and working to make our city and our state a better place for my daughter to grow up in, one where she doesn't have to face discrimination and where she has every opportunity to make a successful life for herself.

How can you make the biggest impact on your community through this position?

This position provides two very distinct opportunities; an opportunity to fight for our values such as expanding healthcare, protecting voting rights, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, reproductive rights and healthcare as well as improvements to our quality of life through infrastructure improvements in the district, fighting for better pay and wages for working class people and fully funding education. Both are necessary and will have a real impact on the constituents of District 52.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

My top priorities are ensuring that the state fully and fairly funds our public schools, that we invest in smart, forward looking infrastructure projects and that we make healthcare affordable for as many people as possible through Medicaid expansion.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

What I hear most often is that our community wants a representative that won't just say the right thing, but who has the experience, know-how and coalition building skills to actually make change happen.

What else do you want voters to know about you that will help them make an informed decision on Election Day?

I want voters to know that I have spent my life serving and advocating for our community. As a teacher I served our community's special needs students, as an advocate I helped lead the fight that won increased pay for Metro's support workers and as a councilmember I succeeded in increasing minority representation on Metro's boards and commissions.

Tell us about a mentor or guide who made a difference in your life and what wisdom would you impart to the community?

My great-grandmother worked hard as a domestic worker cleaning homes and offices to help provide for her family. What I learned from her is that it takes more than good intentions and slick slogans to accomplish change. It's doing hard work that makes the difference, even if it often doesn't get recognized publicly. You keep doing the next right thing, one step at a time to make real, tangible change in your community and for your family. I learned to keep my head down and work like there is no tomorrow to get the job done.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

A fun question: What are one or two attractions (restaurants, parks, venues, etc.) that visitors cannot miss if they come to your community?

Shelby Park in East Nashville and The Anderson Rd. Walking Trail in Southeast Nashville are two examples that highlight the beauty and diversity (as well as the gerrymandering - seriously why would those two places be in the same district) of our community!

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Meet Delishia Porterfield, candidate for Tennessee House District 52

