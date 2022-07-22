ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

State honors Army Sgt. Joseph Collette by naming part of Ohio 158 after him

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLyDH_0gpUyqS400

DUMONTVILLE — Army Sgt. Joseph (Joey) Collette's parents said they were overwhelmed Friday as the state dedicated a portion of Ohio 158 between Ginder Road and Carroll-Eastern Road in their son's honor.

The section is now known as Sgt. Joseph P. Collette Memorial Highway. About 120 people, including some service members who served with Collette, attended a short ceremony in the Dumontville United Methodist Church parking lot.

Collette, a Lancaster native, was killed in March 2019 during a combat mission in Afghanistan's Kunduz province at the age of 29. He was a member of the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group based in Fort Carson, Colorado.

"The support this far after...," Joe Collette said of his son. "I come across people that still remember him. It's overwhelming. Just overwhelming."

Teri Mecionis is Joey Collette's mother.

"This day means so much to us," she said. "It's like Joey will be remembered forever. I can't even really put it into words. It's overwhelming. It's wonderful to see people showing up for Joseph. And when they pass by the street they're going to say his name and they're going to remember him. We're very thankful for this day and the support."

The Ohio Department of Transportation erected a sign a lot across from Dumontville United Methodist Church and another will on Ohio 158 just south of Carroll-Eastern Road.

Ohio Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township, introduced a bill last year to honor Collette.

“Sgt. Collette’s family reached out to my office and wanted to create a memorial highway in his honor and I knew I had to help get it done,” he said. “This sign will be a testament to Sgt. Collette’s selfless service to his country.”

Ohio Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, was in attendance representing the state senate. He said it's important to honor the sacrifice of those killed in the line of duty and to also honor their families.

"We all pulled together to do it," Schaffer said. "I was glad to work with our friends at ODOT to put this on and to have a ceremony. We thought it was fitting to have a ceremony for an American hero from Fairfield County who made the ultimate sacrifice."

For his actions, Collette was posthumously promoted to sergeant and awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Collette last year was memorialized in a downtown mural that was dedicated to military veterans, past and present.

The mural can be found on the side of the Fairfield County Visitation Center at 227 E. Main St.

The lower right corner of the mural features a set of dog tags recognizing Collette.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Over the Memorial Day weekend, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received information about two anglers taking undersized saugeye at Indian Lake. Indian Lake’s daily limit is six saugeye with a minimum length of 15 inches. Officer Smith responded to the call and discovered the anglers had 16 saugeye in their possession, all of which were under 15 inches. One angler was fishing without a license. The two anglers were each issued a summons and paid a total of $400 in fines. The fish were also forfeited.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Who is running for Ohio Statehouse in August?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state’s second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse. The long-awaited Aug. 2 primary election — which will cost the state an estimated $25 million — will only feature state legislative and state central committee candidates, as the Ohio Supreme Court ruled every attempt by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass district maps as unconstitutional, prompting the state to hold two primary elections.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Anti-abortion extremist who helped impose gerrymandered maps rewarded by Ohio Gov. DeWine

Anti-abortion leader Mike Gonidakis has made quite a name for himself in Ohio Republican circles. The Ohio Right to Life president has strengthened the GOP’s gerrymandered hold on state politics. In return, the party has given Gonidakis enormous power over state abortion policy and state physicians who run afoul of draconian statutes regulating health care for their female patients.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Carroll, OH
City
Lancaster, OH
Lancaster, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor Mike DeWine announced approval of assistance for seven projects including Kenworth expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schaffer
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Guns allowed at Ohio State Fair

(WYSO) - A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Township. The hours-long incident also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire. Deputy Matthew Yates died from his injuries after being flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said during a brief and emotional news conference broadcast on local TV news channels that Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

What are the most valuable crops grown in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The United States is projected to export a record $191 billion in agricultural products in 2022, of which Ohio’s 200 different crops will contribute to the end-of-year total. But what are Ohio’s top crops?. Forty-four percent of Ohio is considered prime farmland, with 14.9 million...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

LinkedIn co-founder pours money into Ohio races

The co-founder of LinkedIn, a Silicon Valley-based professional networking website, poured more than $82,000 into Ohio’s statewide and legislative races this year, campaign finance records show. The contributions from Reid Hoffman — a venture capitalist who was also an early executive of PayPal — make him the second most...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Carroll Eastern Road#R Violet Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against accused robo callers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prosecutors say pesky robocalls have changed the way we use our phones. For example, many of us don’t even answer the phone if we don’t know the number calling. State leaders are holding a group of people accountable for sending out those illegal calls...
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 25

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 25. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Intel may impact Ohio housing market

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is bracing for a boom thanks to Intel. The tech company is building its biggest manufacturing operation yet in Licking County, promising thousands of well-paying jobs, but how will all of those high-earners impact an already stressed housing market?. Like communities across...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
890
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy