TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Iann Dior Join Forces on Emotive New Track ‘Valley Of Lies’

Click here to read the full article.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Iann Dior are bringing K-pop and emo rap together in their new collaboration, “Valley of Lies.” The K-pop stars and rapper officially released the track on Friday (July 22), which sees the pairing struggling to find the meaning in life after a tough break up.

The track arrived with an official visualizer to accompany it, which features an animated figure with blonde hair, a grey t-shirt and black jeans walking through various climate situations, including a sunny park and mountains reminiscent of the Grand Canyon. After a period of darkness, the figure ascends to the clouds and sees shooting stars before coming back down to Earth.

“I’m walking through the valley of lies/ I see a coffin, perfect fit for my size/ They won’t open, got silky stitch in my eye/ I’m hurting and I lost my heart in the sky,” Yeonjun, who wrote the track in collaboration with Dior, sings on the chorus of the track.

Dior shortly follows after Yeonjun’s solo chorus, with assistance from Soobin, and sings: “On, and on, and on (And on)/ Keep fighting, Armageddon/ Now things are getting rough/ I never thought you’d be a lesson/ Go, you go, you go/ How come I never see ya?/ I’m really getting close to giving up/ I hate the feeling.” Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai later join Dior on the song’s final post-chorus.

“Valley of Lies” arrives after the May release of TXT’s recent mini album, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child . The EP charted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, and at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 . On July 31, the group will be joining J-Hope for his headlining set at Lollapalooza . Dior, meanwhile released his newest solo single, “I Find It Hard,” two days prior on July 20.

Watch the visualizer for “Valley of Lies” below.