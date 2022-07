Do you like supporting worthy causes to help children? We have the perfect opportunity for you to show your support! Miss B’s Learning Bees (MBLB) is kicking off their first ever Back to School celebration! The event will begin with a virtual back to school supply drive and conclude with an evening of dancing, singing, and a thigh slapping good time at Walking Tree Brewery. We are asking all attendees to purchase supplies from our supply wish list on Amazon or bring school supplies with them to Walking Tree Brewery. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO